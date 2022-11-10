Ragnarok Arena is giving away in-game goodies and IRL prizes during pre-registration on iOS and Android

Gravity Game Hub (GGH) PTE.LTD has announced that pre-registration is now open for Ragnarok Arena, the studio's upcoming mobile strategy RPG based on the hit MMORPG classic. Players across South East Asia, South Asia, Middle East, Oceania and other locations can now sign-up to get first dibs on the game as soon as it launches on the Google Play Store, iOS App Store and Huawei AppGallery.

In Ragnarok Arena (ROA), players can look forward to diving into a strategy RPG experience along with card game elements and idle gameplay. The game boasts more than 99 fan-fave monsters and MVPs from the iconic Ragnarok Online franchise along with a narrative players can discover as they progress through the title.

Players will battle alongside monsters they will deploy onto the battlefield; plus, they can take their pick from the various classes available and take on exciting dungeon challenges or compete in Guild Wars and PvP matches.

Eager fans who sign up during the pre-registration period can score milestone goodies such as Dead Branch x 10 and Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds x 1 when sign-ups hit the 50k milestone. More rewards will be up for grabs as the sign-ups progress up to the 500k mark, where SS Monster Baphomet x 1 will be given away along with iPhone 14 Pro Max x 2.

Pre-register now over on the Google Play Store, iOS App Store and Huawei AppGallery. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments, or head on over to the official website for more info on the game.

