Pudgy Party launches for some plump penguin mayhem, combining battle royales with blockchain ownership

Digital penguin collectibles galore

Plenty of mini-games and surprises across multiplayer matches

Digital collectibles powered by Web3

Season 1 now underway

After the soft launch three weeks ago, Pudgy Penguins and Mythical Games are now officially releasing Pudgy Party into the wild, which means you can now get your hands on these plump penguins across a rowdy battle royale. It's casual party mayhem with digital collectibles thrown into the mix, all powered by Web3 featuring blockchain ownership.

In Pudgy Party, there are plenty of mini-games to dive into for both solo and multiplayer play, all with the titular pudges taking centre stage. It's supposedly designed for players of all ages, and rightly so - I mean, I don't suppose anyone, no matter the age, can resist the cute penguins with their own distinct personalities.

With "party" in the title, it's exactly as it says on the tin - you'll join multiplayer matches with plenty of twists and turns that spice up the gameplay with your besties online. Then, in your downtime, you can customise your collection with penguin outfits, and assets can be traded on Mythical’s proprietary NFT marketplace.

With the launch comes Season 1: Dopameme Rush with Tung Tung Sahur, Ballerina Cappucina, and John Pork featured as unlockable costumes.

If you're on the hunt for something similar, though, why not have a look at our list of the best battle royales on Android to get your fill?

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Pudgy Party on the App Store or on Google Play. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the vibes and visuals.