NEW STATE MOBILE x LINE FRIENDS collab adds themed in-game goodies and weapon customisation options

NEW STATE MOBILE has announced a fun partnership with LINE FRIENDS, letting players on both iOS and Android get a taste of the popular characters along with new weapon customisation options and a fresh Survivor Pass.

In the latest update for NEW STATE MOBILE, players can expect to experience BROWN, CONY and SALLY as well as plenty of new in-game content. The special LINE FRIENDS collaboration will run until July 21st - additionally, this month's update will also feature weapon customisation slots for the Micro UZI and M16A4.

In particular, players can acquire special LINE FRIENDS-themed items such as a melee skin, costume, vehicle, helmet and emote. There will also be a profile reward event that will offer players a LINE FRIENDS-themed profile image. This includes a profile frame effect, a BP random crate, a chicken medal, title and profile frame as well - all players have to do is complete missions every day to acquire these special goodies.

Finally, the Survivor Pass Vol. 8 welcomes Alex May from the Strategist faction - players simply have to complete Story Missions to earn Alex May’s costumes and character appearance.

If you're keen on joining in on all the fun, you can download NEW STATE MOBILE now on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. You can also visit the official website for more info, join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's latest collab event.

Are you on the lookout for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 15 Best Battle Royale Games for Android phones and tablets?