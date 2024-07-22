Round one of the PUBG Mobile World Cup is complete, with the main event coming soon

This weekend will see the winner-takes-all stage

PUBG Mobile's Esports World Cup tournament has closed its first stage

The 24 teams have now been halved, down to 12

And we've still got the final stage to go!

It was a weekend for big news, so we don't blame you if you missed some of the hot topics coming out of Saudi Arabia. But if you haven't, you might be interested to know that stage one of the PUBG Mobile World Cup is over and done with, and while some teams didn't make the cut, others are now well on the way to grabbing a slice of the $3m prize-pool on offer.

If you haven't read any of our previous coverage of the Esports World Cup and PUBG Mobile's part in it, here's a brief primer. The EWC is a spin-off of Gamers8, a massive event taking place in Saudi Arabia, this esports-centric event aimed to bring some of the biggest games to the country.

And with PUBG Mobile, amongst others, it succeeded. Now, Alliance is the team leading the pack as the number of contestants has narrowed down from 24 to 12. The qualifying teams get a one-week break after the action this weekend before the final stage of the PUBG Mobile World Cup takes place from July 27th to the 28th.

While it's probably going to take a while before we know just how well the PUBG Mobile World Cup has resonated with fans, we can't deny that the news has been big coming out of the Esports World Cup. Yet we do note that despite the name, the PUBG Mobile World Cup is far from the biggest event on the game's esports calendar, so with other events coming soon this year, this 'big event' may get overshadowed.

Still, if you don't want to wait for the weekend, July 23rd to the 24th will see the 12 eliminated teams duke it out in the Survival Stage, for two hotly-contested slots on the main stage. And it promises to be a real nailbiter.

