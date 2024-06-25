PUBG Mobile World Cup Draw reveals which teams will be facing off

Find out just who's going head-to-head with who

The PUBG Mobile World Cup's group stage draw is here

Find out which teams will be duking it out in their respective groups

Teams that drop will get a chance for glory by earning another shot in the Survival Stage

The PUBG Mobile World Cup's Draw is here, and reveals just who is going up against who in the latest round of this fantastic esports competition. The group stage format is making its debut in the 2024 edition of the PUBG Mobile World Cup.

For those not in the know, a group stage essentially pits a set number of teams against each other. This narrows down the number of teams into separate groups, and the winner in each group will then go on to face the other winners in the finals.

So, what are the teams and who's included? The groups and teams involved are as follows:

Brute Force, Tianba, 4Merical Vibes, Reject, Dplus, D’Xavier, Besiktas Black and Yoodoo Alliance

Team Liquid, Team Harame Bro, Vampire Esports (by special invite), TJB Esports, Falcons Force, Madbulls, IHC Esports and Talon Esports.

Boom Esports, CAG Osaka, DRX, IW NRX, Alpha7 Esports, INCO Gaming, Money Makers and POWR Esports.

The top 12 of these teams will duke it out against each other in the tournament proper, while the bottom 12 will join four other teams in the Survival Stage for an opportunity to leapfrog into the main tournament.

Of course, the biggest news with this event is the venue, as the PUBG Mobile World Cup will be one of many events making its debut at the inaugural Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia. This event is both highly anticipated and highly controversial for taking place on virtually the other side of the world in a country that's been putting big money into gaming.

So will it boost the profile of this esports tournament? We'll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, if you're looking for some games to play while you wait, why not check out our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far)?