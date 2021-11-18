PUBG Mobile partners with YouTube Premium to bring lots of goodies to players from now until May 28th

PUBG Mobile has partnered with YouTube Premium to offer players new content in the game as well as permanent items and a bunch of free gear. The collaboration between the popular battle royale game and the streaming service will also give away 1000 BP plus a 3-month trial of YouTube Premium.

In PUBG Mobile's latest collab from now until May 28th next year, players can expect new content that will be made available every month, which includes an exclusive 15-day limited edition parachute as well.

With YouTube Premium, players can enjoy uninterrupted access to YouTube with ad-free viewing. You can also use your premium account to download videos that you can watch later on at your leisure even without an internet connection. The service also lets you listen to music even when your screen is off or when you're using other apps. In the same vein, YouTube Music Premium boasts over 80 million songs that will make you bop your head to the beat.

The YouTube Premium access is one of the features of the game's new Version 1.7 update, and is only available to the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Ukraine, Thailand, France, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Russia, Australia, Egypt, and Turkey. It's also only available for new users of YouTube Premium.

If you're eager to join in on all the festivities, you can download PUBG Mobile on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also have a look at the official event page to know more details about the collaboration.

Are you on the hunt for more survival shooters where you'll fight to be the last one standing? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 9 best battle royale games for Android phones and tablets?