Project Akatsuki, a new action RPG from the developers of Tribe Nine, reveals itself with a beautiful trailer

Developer Akatsuki Games, who are known best for working on the upcoming Tribe Nine action RPG, have announced their other big project that they are dedicating manpower to; a 3D action game tentatively entitled Project Akatsuki. This new project is set within a futuristic world and focuses on a team of special forces ninja-like characters doing battle with robotic evil-doers.

It’s interesting to hear that Akatsuki is working on something in tandem with Tribe Nine, as Tribe Nine’s video game has not launched and has been rather radio silent as of late too. Despite launching the anime part of the multi-media project, we’ve yet to hear any big news on Tribe Nine, and I’m hoping that the team isn’t pivoting too hard to this one in service of dropping Tribe Nine altogether.

That aside, Project Akatsuki does look really darn cool. It’s clear that a lot of inspiration has been taken from current popular ARPGs like Punishing Grey Raven especially since it’s a party-based action game where you can take in 3 characters at a time and swap between them freely. This mechanic was popularized by PGR, especially within such a fast-paced and frantic type of action gameplay system.

The vibes of Project Akatsuki are also simply impeccable. Whether it’s the phenomenal animation, the awesome world design, or the excellent character styles, they really nailed down a cyberpunk tone with an exciting and colourful palette. It’s stylish, gorgeous, and just an all-around treat to look at.

Unfortunately for us, we won’t know exactly how Project Akatsuki feels to play for quite some time I imagine. Given the title is confirmed to be tentative and there’s no word on a release window, this is one that’s in the earlier stages for sure, so don’t get too excited.

Still, it does look really cool, so keep an eye out for more updates as they are revealed.