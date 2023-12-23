Bitmap Soft is breathing new life into the Game Boy Color with its new game, Powerball

Prove your worth and rescue your beloved princess by winning the Powerball.

The Game Boy Color, which was released in 1998, was once the epitome of mobile gaming - that is until Nintendo released the Game Boy Advanced in 2001 and the Game Boy Color became just another disused dusty last-gen console. However, that hasn’t stopped game publisher Bitmap Soft from launching new games for the iconic handheld, and its latest game, Powerball, is launching soon.

In Powerball, a princess and a young man have fallen in love and wish to marry. However, the King is dead set against the union, so he uses a magic spell to turn the young man into a terrifying creature. The princess is locked away in a tower and forced to become betrothed to a wealthy prince.

It won’t be long until your beloved is trapped in a loveless marriage. Your only chance of beating the King is to partake in a high-stakes event called the Power-Ball. With gameplay similar to pong, Powerball tasks you with destroying bricks and enemies by hitting a ball across the screen. You’ll also gain points, which you can use to increase your defence, magic, and power.

Bitmap Soft, along with developer Rueben Retrohave, will be releasing a digital version of Powerball on the Bitmap Soft store for £10.00 and a physical version for £45.00 in the near future. Powerball’s physical version is compatible with Game Boy Color, Super Game Boy, Game Boy Advance and Analogue Pocket and comes with a game cartridge, case, box, and instructions.

Bitmap Soft was launched in 2019 and specializes in publishing new and unreleased games on old-school computers and consoles. With a motto of "Putting the NEW into RETRO," the company currently supports the C16, CPlus/4, C64, Amstrad CPC 464, ZX Spectrum 48k/128k/NEXT, CD32, and the Atari ST & Commodore Amiga computers. It aims to create a new catalogue of games across various retro systems.