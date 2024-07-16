PostKnight 2's Dev'loka update is out now, letting you explore the Walking City

Take on a corrupt mobile metropolis that's at boiling point

PostKnight 2's latest update is here, introducing Dev'loka the Walking City

Explore its underbelly and meet its inhabitants in this epic conclusion to the Helix Saga

Find new equipment sets and two new pets with Wickwalk and Sanguin

PostKnight 2, the top mobile RPG from Kurechii, has released its latest update today! We previously covered the introduction of Dev'loka the Walking City last week, but now you can get the chance to explore this mobile metropolis for yourself. And, while you're here, let's go over what you can expect from the update itself.

Dev'loka: This walking city is ruled by the Wyords of the Helix desert. But while it's elite live in luxury, a nasty secret may yet lurk below its copper floors, waiting for you to uncover it.

This walking city is ruled by the Wyords of the Helix desert. But while it's elite live in luxury, a nasty secret may yet lurk below its copper floors, waiting for you to uncover it. Ripples of Change: This new story brings the epic Helix saga to its conclusion as you team with Rho'don to unseat an ambitious champion. You'll journey into the Undercity, challenge long-standing traditions, battle enemies and maybe even find love.

This new story brings the epic Helix saga to its conclusion as you team with Rho'don to unseat an ambitious champion. You'll journey into the Undercity, challenge long-standing traditions, battle enemies and maybe even find love. New enemies, sets & pets: And that's not all! Battle the ancient machines and creatures populating Dev'loka's underbelly with the new lines of equipment and the Amber and Aqua potions. Then reward yourself with new pets Wickwalk and Sanguin!

This promises to be a stacked update, and shouldn't be missed by any fans of PostKnight 2 as it promises some major revelations and shocking twists, not to mention brand-new treasures to uncover. Turning Tides is available now on PostKnight 2 for the iOS App Store and Google Play!

Not a fan of RPGs? Well, don't fret because you can still get all our personal picks from our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far), featuring some of the best releases from the past seven months.

Better yet you can always dig into our other list of the most anticipated mobile games of the year! Check out what's coming up, in whatever genre you please, and mark your calendars for upcoming releases.