Postknight 2 adds tons of adorable water-themed activities in its latest Fontana Fair update

Kurechii has announced a splashing new update for Postknight 2, letting players join in on a whole bunch of summery events to freshen up during the intense heat. In particular, the popular mobile RPG is welcoming the Fontana Fair into the fray, adding new water-themed outfits, carnival stalls, mini-games and more to the already adorable game.

In the latest update for Postknight 2, players can look forward to donning a siren and seal-themed outfit from the special Prism Pass this month. There are also plenty of colourful carnival stalls where players can dive into summery mini-games that will run from April 4th to April 25th - players can feed their competitive streak by duking it out with the NPCs to nab the highest scores. They can put their skills to the test by chucking water balloons at Pippops, or trying to beat Young Lily in a thrilling memory game among other exciting activities.

Join our Discord #quiz and compete for the ???? Fontana Whiz ???? role! Test your knowledge on #FontanaFair and #Postknight2 lore. Spots are limited, so secure your place and embrace the flowing waters of competitive progress! Fontana Quiz details:https://t.co/rANgcbZGfm pic.twitter.com/soCsePRtdU — Postknight (@PlayPostknight) April 5, 2023

As for the new Prism Pass: Water Wonder, it will run from April 1st to April 30th, where players can complete Prism Pass Quests every day to score premium in-game goodies (such as the Sealkie Seal Pup!).

There's so much more to discover at the Fontana Fair, so if you're keen on joining in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Postknight 2 on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also head on over to the official website for more info on the game, or join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments.

