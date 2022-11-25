Postknight 2 is celebrating its Ann1versary with a tonne of in-game events and rewards

Kurechii’s RPG filled with bite-sized content, Postknight 2 has officially turned one and is celebrating with an Ann1versary event for all its players. Since its release on December 2nd last year, the game has been downloaded over 1.4 million times and the developers have planned numerous in-game events to celebrate the achievement.

Over the year, Postknights2 has treated fans to a tonne of content that included four events, two story expansions, and an award too. To commemorate this successful journey, the RPG’s Ann1versary update will feature a monthlong event that will offer numerous rewards to those that participate in all the events.

With this, the second episode of Postknight Tales: Uncommon Castle is also being released. It tells the tale of a young girl whose courage allows her to succeed, albeit through an offbeat path. Her story inspired Legendary Postknights to make deliveries unconventionally. The episode will go live on December 2nd.

In addition to this, Kurechii has also revealed Postknight 2’s roadmap for 2023. Over the next year, players can expect two new story expansions, new online and social features, extra language options and a lot of improvements along the way. Of course, a bunch of events will be sprinkled here and there too.

To top it all off, the anniversary celebrations will conclude with the return of the Wintertide event. It will be held between December 13th and January 3rd, 2023. This year’s Wintertide adds a brand new location for players to visit, the Aldor Winter Park. Memories can be unlocked by completing special delivery quests, helping a magical golem in a Gift Sorting mini-game, and giving special gifts to Bonds.

Enjoy all of the Ann1versary event’s happenings by downloading Postknight 2 now for free by clicking on either of the links below.