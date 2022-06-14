When is Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 coming out?

Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 was a huge success, seeing thousands of downloads on various platforms, high ratings, and generally a lot of attention. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 is a horror puzzler where you head to an abandoned toy factory after receiving a message from the crew who left 10 years ago, to see what exactly is going on. There, you have found that the toys have become evil and come to life!

Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 was released on October 21st, 2021 on PC, and then came out five months later on Android and iOS. Due to all of the success, Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 came out on PC on May 5th, with players speculating the release on Android and iOS to be in 5 months' time, matching the previous game, though there has been no official release date for the mobile versions of Chapter 2.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 is pretty certain

With this in mind, Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 does end on a massive cliffhanger, which tells us that Chapter 3 is something we will likely see in the future. At the moment, Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 is speculated to release in 2023, however, nothing has been announced by the developer. MOB Games Studios is actually planning on making a movie adaptation of its popular game, which might delay production on future chapters, but hopefully, this isn’t the case. Many are speculating a trailer release for Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 before the end of 2022, however, nothing has been officially said.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 took the world by storm, although it was speculated whether it was suitable for kids. Therefore, there is no surprise in more chapters being added to the story, and with the ending of Chapter 2 in mind, we are sure there will be an official release and a trailer coming in the future!

When it comes to games being released on mobile devices, it is worth noting that you should never download unofficial files to your phone or tablet, as they can be viruses and can break your device as a whole. Hang on for the official release, and do follow the developer’s social media to keep up to date with what they are sharing about the game. For other upcoming mobile games, check out our list of the most alluring ones we are expecting.