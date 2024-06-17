Pokémon Unite adds Ceruledge to its lineup of pocket monsters

A new all-rounder with massive damage potential

Pokémon Unite is getting a major new addition to its roster with the Fire/Ghost-type Ceruledge. You can also grab an Emboar by checking in on the new Tera Raid Battles also being added in this latest update. Ceruledge is available now, while the Emboar Tera Raid Battles will feature again from June 21st to the 23rd.

Ceruledge serves as a great all-rounder. It's able to jump quickly into battle and deal huge damage before dashing away from return fire. Its Unite move is Revenant Rend, where it charges up an attack with its arm blades that send it slashing forward to a designated location.

The Unite move, in particular, is very powerful, leaving opposing Pokémon stunned and letting Ceruledge get in a few more hits with three slashing blows. So, in summary, great if you want to jump out of nowhere and make your opponent throw their phone or Switch in frustration as you dash away.

One impressive thing about Pokémon, and about Unite as a whole, is the massive roster of creatures it has at its disposal to include in the game. While games like League of Legends always need to create new characters, Pokémon can just dip into its back catalogue and pull out another obscure 'mon from one of the many regions featured in the games.

