Pokémon Unite celebrates its 3rd anniversary with Legendary Ho-oh

Legendary Ho-oh joins the game as part of the celebration

Pokemon Unite is celebrating its 3rd anniversary

Legendary Ho-oh joins the game

Earn Divine Forest Coins via the Ho-oh Commemorative Event

Pokémon UNITE is celebrating its 3rd anniversary by introducing Legendary Pokémon Ho-oh to the popular mobile and Nintendo Switch title. A ranged defender, Ho-oh has a special ability, Regenerator, which lets it recover HP over time as long as it doesn’t take damage from opponents within the set timeframe.

Ho-oh’s Unite Move, Rekindling Flame, lets it consume all of its Aeos energy to revive knocked-out allies. The higher the amount of Aeos energy Ho-oh consumes, the more allies will be revived.

Now through August 11th, you can participate in multiple in-game events, including the Panic Parade Revival event, which brings back the exciting tower defence game mode. In this event, available through September 4th, you must protect Tinkaton from waves of attacking Pokémon.

During the Ho-Oh Commemorative event, you can earn one free die each day. Rolling said die will allow you to move forward on the game board. Then, you can complete missions related to the square you land on to earn another die. If you collect 1000 Divine Forest coins during the event, you’ll be able to trade them in for Ho-Oh’s Unite license.

There’s also the Charizard Unite License Distribution, which runs through September 2nd. You’ll have a chance to nab a Charizard-themed hat fashion item, Charizard’s Unite license, or 100 Aeos coins upon first logging in during the event period. However, you’ll only be able to claim one of the three items.

Finally, Pokémon UNITE is launching a new Battle Pass centred around a black flames theme. Purchasing the new Battle Pass, which is available July 21st through September 4th, will allow you to obtain the regal Dark Lord Style: Charizard holowear upon levelling up. Pokémon UNITE is available on the App Store, Google Play, and Nintendo Switch. To learn more about the game, visit the official website.