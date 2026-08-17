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Mythic Heroes tier list and reroll guide

By Cristina Mesesan
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iOS + Android
| Mythic Heroes: Idle RPG
Mythic Heroes tier list and reroll guide

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Updated on August 17th, 2026 - Version 1.48.000 

Do you want a complete Mythic Heroes tier list where you can find all the best characters in the game? This article will list all the heroes currently available according to their strength, so if you want to know precisely who to add to your team, then you can find all the best options here.

The best characters in Mythic Heroes

Our tier list will rank every single hero (so, all of them, from UR to SSR) according to their maximum potential, so you can get a clear idea of where each summon that you can obtain belongs. We recommend that you invest all of your resources in heroes in tiers S+, S and A+ since these are among the best in the game.

Those in the A tier and B tier are more average, mid-tier heroes, which can perform well in the early to mid stages of the game, but upgrading them can prove quite wasteful if you have other characters that you can level up and upgrade.

On the other hand, if you don't have anything else, you can safely use them until you can do a few more summons and obtain some of the better heroes. Just don't waste any of your resources on the lowest tier characters because these will not really come in handy, not in the early game (maybe just a little bit), and definitely not in the late game.

So that being said, it's time to check out what you really came here for, and that is our Mythic Heroes tier list!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
Click Here To View The List »

1
S+ Tier

Lucifer character in Mythic Heroes

The following heroes are the best in the game at the moment. Most of them are UR, which means they're a little bit harder to acquire than SSRs. If you manage to get any of them, make sure to upgrade them and use them in all of your teams, since they're the best overall heroes you can get your hands on.

  • Giglamesh
  • Freyr, the God of Fertility
  • Lucifer
  • The Great Creator – Izanagi
  • Iset
  • Ninhursag
  • Amaterasu
  • Nuwa
  • Bastet
  • Prometheus
Lucifer is one of the best damage dealers in the game at the moment since his skills allow him to restore Energy and unleash a flurry of attacks upon opponents.

Iset is probably one of the best supports since she can revive allies and heal them. She can also buff their Attack, which makes her a great character in most teams.

Amaterasu is another powerful damage dealer that relies mainly upon magic damage, but can also debuff the opponents' Accuracy and reflect some of the incoming damage.

Nuwa is a highly adaptable character that will switch her kit based on the type of heroes in the lineup. She will buff each individual ally depending on their type, which is pretty unique.

2
S Tier

Marduk in the Tier S

The heroes below are some of the best in our Mythic Heroes tier list, following quickly after the handful mentioned before, in the S+ tier. They are UR rarity for the most part, but you can also find some really good SSRs. If you obtain any of them, make sure to use them ASAP, since they'll make a difference.

  • Sun Wukong
  • Sovereign of Eternal Night - Nyx
  • Marduk
  • Typhon
  • The Primordial Giant - Ymir
  • Lilith
  • Warlord of Chaos-Cao Cao
  • Chernobog
  • Hermes
  • Ares
  • Apollo
  • Nephthys
  • Goddess of the Hearth, Hestia
  • Persephone
  • Izanami
  • Hela
  • The Great Artist – Da Vinci
  • Idun
  • Belobog
  • Eye of the Sun – Kinich Ahau
  • Oda Nobunaga
  • Oberon
  • Hattori Hanzo
  • Freyja
  • Moon Fairy, Chang'e
  • Murasaki Shikibu
  • Aphrodite
Marduk is a powerful hero that shines against low-HP enemies. His kit allows him to gain Energy once an enemy is killed, which will automatically lead him to cast his skill again in quick succession.

Lilith is a character that relies upon chance, but if all cards align - or in this case, masks - she can be quite scary. Her damage can become extremely high, and topped off with her increased Crit Chance, which can cause her to deal massive AoE damage.

Freyja is great for disabling enemies from using their skills, which can be super useful in PvP. Her skills cause a chain of attacks which can cause her to sometimes one-shot opponents when fully buffed.

3
A+ Tier

Athena character

The characters that took their spot in the A+ tier are good and can work exceptionally well if you invest enough resources to max them out. Some of them will need equipment and everything else to shine, but overall, they can do their job well if you need a decent character and didn't manage to acquire anything from the upper tiers.

  • Zeus
  • Athena
  • Susanoo
  • Artemis
  • Headless Horseman – Dullahan
  • Thor
  • Valkyrie – Brynhild
  • Dangun
  • Western Queen
  • Loki
  • Joan of Arc
  • Cleopatra
  • Titania
  • Cassandra
  • Tamamo no Mae
  • Gaia
  • Flora
  • Poseidon
  • Morrigan
  • Nagakanya
Joan of Arc is an exceptional front-line character that can summon a shield to protect allies from damage, and inflict a Stun effect upon the enemies she charges into.

Athena works similarly to Joan of Arc, and can summon a shield to protect allies and disable the enemies briefly with her Stun.

Susanoo is a DPS hero that can inflict CC on enemies and become briefly untargetable. He has high Attack Speed and Crit Chance, which can be further enhanced by his Precision Strike passive.

4
A Tier

Odin sitting on a throne

While A Tier would generally be considered good, in our tier list for Mythic Heroes, you will find the middle-of-the-pack characters. These can be okay in the early to mid-game, and even for some specific instances and dungeons.

  • Dionysus
  • Odin
  • Lachesis
  • Gabriel
  • Hades
  • Medusa
  • Anubis
  • Faust
  • Hercules
  • Lu Bu
  • Ganjiang & Moye
  • Archimedes
  • Yi Sun-Shin
  • Hephaestus
  • Nagakania
  • Chiron
  • Baldur
Dionysus specialises in damage over time and debuffs, which can come in handy in some situations, such as PvP and some bosses and dungeons.

Medusa will cause the enemies to take more damage, and can restore some of her HP with her auto attacks.

Odin can be extremely good in PvP thanks to his Meet Fate skill, which renders enemies unable to use their Ultimates for a few seconds. He can also debuff their Dodge chance to 0%, which works well against enemies that have a very high Dodge.

5
B Tier

Eos holding a water cup

B Tier heroes a quite a bit below average, but they can still work in the very early stages of the game until you acquire some better ones. Do not hold onto these characters for long, as they will drag down your progress.

  • Epona
  • Camazotz
  • Leonidas
  • Muse
  • Eos
  • Aladdin
  • Dracula
  • Hippolyta
  • Yukionna
Eos can be a decent damage dealer for the early game, and it's easy to use her and upgrade her since you obtain her from the Tutorial.

Yukionna can freeze her enemies, and also debuff their Attack Speed for a short period of time.

Dracula is a hero that can sustain himself with Lifesteal and can also become untargetable for a short period while using his Blood Pool, which deals AoE damage.

6
C Tier

Harpy at the bottom of the Mythic Heroes tier list

The heroes in the C tier are the weakest out there, and we don't recommend investing any of your resources in them at any point in the game.

  • Thanatos
  • Hodur
  • Mulan
  • Merlin
  • Ganesha
  • Harpy
Thanatos is a hero that has decent HP recovery and Physical Damage Reduction, and can be a decent front line at the start.

Ganesha can disable enemies with knockbacks and stuns and can shield himself for a brief period.

7
Mythic Heroes reroll guide

The rerolling process in Mythic Heroes is a little bit extensive, but possible. You will need to play the game quite a bit before you (should) reroll, because it will offer you plenty of Diamonds, and you want to use them all to try and get the best heroes from the start.

So, how do you reroll in Mythic Heroes? Let's find out!

  • Step 1 - The first step when it comes to rerolling is picking a server and logging in with a Guest account. There are plenty of servers, so you can pick whichever one you want and start your initial progress there.
  • Step 2 - Play until you unlock the Kingdom tab, and the game will offer you the first 10x summons for free. These could give you some very good heroes, but if you are not happy with the results, then you can start to consider rerolling. Before you do, you should make sure that you claim all the free rewards available and use the Diamonds and Summon Scrolls for pulling as many times as you can.
  • Step 3 - If you are not happy with the heroes you got, then you can switch to a different server. To do this, simply tap on your profile icon in the upper left corner and then select the Servers option. Pick a different server and start all over again!
  • Step 4 - After you finally obtain the heroes you want, you should bind your account. That's a crucial step because you really don't want to lose your progress or start on a different server by mistake.

That's pretty much it when it comes to rerolling in Mythic Heroes. This reroll guide is simple, yet that's how the feature works in this game. Keep in mind that you want to aim for some of the best SSR characters in the Mythic Heroes tier list, since rarely (we are not even sure if it's possible) you could get a UR from the beginner gacha - as far as we know, that's pretty unlikely, so the next best thing would be to get a strong SSR character.

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Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.