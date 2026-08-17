Mythic Heroes tier list and reroll guide
Updated on August 17th, 2026 - Version 1.48.000
Do you want a complete Mythic Heroes tier list where you can find all the best characters in the game? This article will list all the heroes currently available according to their strength, so if you want to know precisely who to add to your team, then you can find all the best options here.
The best characters in Mythic HeroesOur tier list will rank every single hero (so, all of them, from UR to SSR) according to their maximum potential, so you can get a clear idea of where each summon that you can obtain belongs. We recommend that you invest all of your resources in heroes in tiers S+, S and A+ since these are among the best in the game.
Those in the A tier and B tier are more average, mid-tier heroes, which can perform well in the early to mid stages of the game, but upgrading them can prove quite wasteful if you have other characters that you can level up and upgrade.
- If you want more, take a peek at this Idle Heroes tier list or our Gunfire Reborn tier list
On the other hand, if you don't have anything else, you can safely use them until you can do a few more summons and obtain some of the better heroes. Just don't waste any of your resources on the lowest tier characters because these will not really come in handy, not in the early game (maybe just a little bit), and definitely not in the late game.
So that being said, it's time to check out what you really came here for, and that is our Mythic Heroes tier list!Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S+ Tier
The following heroes are the best in the game at the moment. Most of them are UR, which means they're a little bit harder to acquire than SSRs. If you manage to get any of them, make sure to upgrade them and use them in all of your teams, since they're the best overall heroes you can get your hands on.
- Giglamesh
- Freyr, the God of Fertility
- Lucifer
- The Great Creator – Izanagi
- Iset
- Ninhursag
- Amaterasu
- Nuwa
- Bastet
- Prometheus
2
S Tier
The heroes below are some of the best in our Mythic Heroes tier list, following quickly after the handful mentioned before, in the S+ tier. They are UR rarity for the most part, but you can also find some really good SSRs. If you obtain any of them, make sure to use them ASAP, since they'll make a difference.
- Sun Wukong
- Sovereign of Eternal Night - Nyx
- Marduk
- Typhon
- The Primordial Giant - Ymir
- Lilith
- Warlord of Chaos-Cao Cao
- Chernobog
- Hermes
- Ares
- Apollo
- Nephthys
- Goddess of the Hearth, Hestia
- Persephone
- Izanami
- Hela
- The Great Artist – Da Vinci
- Idun
- Belobog
- Eye of the Sun – Kinich Ahau
- Oda Nobunaga
- Oberon
- Hattori Hanzo
- Freyja
- Moon Fairy, Chang'e
- Murasaki Shikibu
- Aphrodite
3
A+ Tier
The characters that took their spot in the A+ tier are good and can work exceptionally well if you invest enough resources to max them out. Some of them will need equipment and everything else to shine, but overall, they can do their job well if you need a decent character and didn't manage to acquire anything from the upper tiers.
- Zeus
- Athena
- Susanoo
- Artemis
- Headless Horseman – Dullahan
- Thor
- Valkyrie – Brynhild
- Dangun
- Western Queen
- Loki
- Joan of Arc
- Cleopatra
- Titania
- Cassandra
- Tamamo no Mae
- Gaia
- Flora
- Poseidon
- Morrigan
- Nagakanya
4
A Tier
While A Tier would generally be considered good, in our tier list for Mythic Heroes, you will find the middle-of-the-pack characters. These can be okay in the early to mid-game, and even for some specific instances and dungeons.
- Dionysus
- Odin
- Lachesis
- Gabriel
- Hades
- Medusa
- Anubis
- Faust
- Hercules
- Lu Bu
- Ganjiang & Moye
- Archimedes
- Yi Sun-Shin
- Hephaestus
- Nagakania
- Chiron
- Baldur
5
B Tier
B Tier heroes a quite a bit below average, but they can still work in the very early stages of the game until you acquire some better ones. Do not hold onto these characters for long, as they will drag down your progress.
- Epona
- Camazotz
- Leonidas
- Muse
- Eos
- Aladdin
- Dracula
- Hippolyta
- Yukionna
6
C Tier
The heroes in the C tier are the weakest out there, and we don't recommend investing any of your resources in them at any point in the game.
- Thanatos
- Hodur
- Mulan
- Merlin
- Ganesha
- Harpy
7
Mythic Heroes reroll guide
The rerolling process in Mythic Heroes is a little bit extensive, but possible. You will need to play the game quite a bit before you (should) reroll, because it will offer you plenty of Diamonds, and you want to use them all to try and get the best heroes from the start.
So, how do you reroll in Mythic Heroes? Let's find out!
- Step 1 - The first step when it comes to rerolling is picking a server and logging in with a Guest account. There are plenty of servers, so you can pick whichever one you want and start your initial progress there.
- Step 2 - Play until you unlock the Kingdom tab, and the game will offer you the first 10x summons for free. These could give you some very good heroes, but if you are not happy with the results, then you can start to consider rerolling. Before you do, you should make sure that you claim all the free rewards available and use the Diamonds and Summon Scrolls for pulling as many times as you can.
- Step 3 - If you are not happy with the heroes you got, then you can switch to a different server. To do this, simply tap on your profile icon in the upper left corner and then select the Servers option. Pick a different server and start all over again!
- Step 4 - After you finally obtain the heroes you want, you should bind your account. That's a crucial step because you really don't want to lose your progress or start on a different server by mistake.
That's pretty much it when it comes to rerolling in Mythic Heroes. This reroll guide is simple, yet that's how the feature works in this game. Keep in mind that you want to aim for some of the best SSR characters in the Mythic Heroes tier list, since rarely (we are not even sure if it's possible) you could get a UR from the beginner gacha - as far as we know, that's pretty unlikely, so the next best thing would be to get a strong SSR character.