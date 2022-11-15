- re-checked the list, added Titania

Do you want a complete Mythic Heroes tier list where you can find all the best characters in the game? Then look no further, because you're in the right place. This article will list all the available heroes currently released in the game according to their strength, so if you want to know precisely who to add to your team, then here is where you can find them all.

The best characters in Mythic Heroes

Our tier list will rank every single hero (so, all of them, from UR to SSR) according to their maximum potential, so you can get a clear idea of where each summon you obtain belongs. We recommend that you invest all of your resources in heroes in tiers S+, S and A+ since these are among the best in the game.

The ones in the A tier and B tier are the more average, mid-tier heroes, which can perform well in the early to mid stages of the game, but upgrading them can prove quite wasteful if you have other characters that you can level up and upgrade.

On the other hand, if you don't have anything else, you can safely use them until you can do a few more summons and obtain some of the better heroes. Just don't waste any of your resources in the lowest tier characters because these will not really come in handy - not in the early game (maybe just a little bit), and definitely not in the late game.

So thus being said, it's time to check out what you really came here for, and that is the Mythic Heroes tier list!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Pocket Gamer staff.