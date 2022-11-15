Mythic Heroes tier list and a reroll guide
Do you want a complete Mythic Heroes tier list where you can find all the best characters in the game? Then look no further, because you're in the right place. This article will list all the available heroes currently released in the game according to their strength, so if you want to know precisely who to add to your team, then here is where you can find them all.
The best characters in Mythic HeroesOur tier list will rank every single hero (so, all of them, from UR to SSR) according to their maximum potential, so you can get a clear idea of where each summon you obtain belongs. We recommend that you invest all of your resources in heroes in tiers S+, S and A+ since these are among the best in the game.
The ones in the A tier and B tier are the more average, mid-tier heroes, which can perform well in the early to mid stages of the game, but upgrading them can prove quite wasteful if you have other characters that you can level up and upgrade.
On the other hand, if you don't have anything else, you can safely use them until you can do a few more summons and obtain some of the better heroes. Just don't waste any of your resources in the lowest tier characters because these will not really come in handy - not in the early game (maybe just a little bit), and definitely not in the late game.
So thus being said, it's time to check out what you really came here for, and that is the Mythic Heroes tier list!Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Pocket Gamer staff.
1
S+ Tier
The following heroes are the best in the game at the moment. Most of them are UR, which means they're a little bit harder to acquire than the SSR ones. If you manage to get any of them, make sure to upgrade them and use them in all of your teams, since they're the best overall heroes you can get your hands on.
- Lucifer
- Iset
- Amaterasu
- Nuwa
Lucifer is one of the best damage dealers in the game at the moment, since his skills allow him to restore Energy and unleash a flurry of attacks upon the opponents. Iset is probably one of the best supports in the game since she can revive allies and heal them. She can also buff up their Attack, which makes her a great character in most teams. Amaterasu is another powerful damage dealer that relies mainly upon magic damage, but can also debuff the opponents' Accuracy and reflect some of the incoming damage. Nuwa is a highly adaptable character that will switch her kit based on the type of heroes in the lineup. She will buff up each individual ally depending on their type, which is pretty unique in Mythic Heroes.
2
S Tier
The heroes below are some of the best in the Mythic Heroes tier list, following quickly after the handful mentioned before, in S+ tier. They are UR rarity for the most part, but you can also find some really good SSR ones. If you obtain any of them, make sure to use them ASAP, since they'll make a difference.
- Marduk
- Typhon
- Lilith
- Nephthys
- Persephone
- Izanami
- Hela
- Idun
- Oberon
- Freyja
Marduk is a powerful hero that shines against low-HP enemies. His kit allows him to gain Energy once an enemy is killed, which will automatically lead him to cast his skill again in quick succession. Lilith is a character that relies upon "chance", but if all cards align - or in this case, masks - she can be quite scary. Her damage can become extremely high, and topped off with her increased Crit Chance, which can cause her to deal massive AoE damage. Freyja is great for disabling enemies from using their skills, which can be super useful in PvP. Her skills cause a chain of attacks which can cause her to sometimes one-shot opponents when fully buffed.
3
A+ Tier
These characters that took their spot in the A+ tier are good and can work exceptionally well if you invest enough resources to max them out. Some of them will need equipment and everything else to shine, but overall they can do their job well if you need a decent character and didn't manage to acquire anything from the upper tiers.
- Zeus
- Athena
- Susanoo
- Artemis
- Thor
- Dangun
- Western Queen
- Loki
- Joan of Arc
- Cleopatra
- Titania
- Cassandra
- Tamamo no Mae
- Gaia
- Flora
- Poseidon
Joan of Arc is an exceptional front-line unit that can summon a shield to protect allies from damage, and inflict a Stun effect upon the enemies she charges into. Athena works similarly to Joan of Arc, and can summon a shield to protect allies and disable the enemies briefly with her Stun. Susanoo is a DPS hero that can inflict CC on enemies and become briefly untargetable. He has high Attack Speed and Crit Chance, which can be further enhanced by his Precision Strike passive.
4
A Tier
While A Tier would generally be considered good, in our Mythic Heroes tier list you will find the middle-of-the-pack characters. These can be okay in the early to mid-game, and even for some specific instances and dungeons in the game.
- Dionysus
- Odin
- Gabriel
- Hades
- Medusa
- Anubis
- Faust
- Hercules
- Lu Bu
- Ganjiang & Moye
- Archimedes
- Yi Sun-Shin
- Nagakania
- Chiron
- Baldur
Dionysus specialises in damage over time and debuffs, which can come in handy in some situations, such as PvP and some bosses and dungeons. Medusa will cause the enemies to take more damage, and can restore some of her HP with her auto attacks. Odin can be extremely good in PvP thanks to his Meet Fate skill, which renders enemies unable to use their Ultimates for a few seconds. He can also debuff their Dodge chance to 0%, which works well against enemies that have a very high Dodge chance.
5
B Tier
B Tier heroes a quite a bit below average, but they can still work in the very early stages of the game until you acquire some better ones.
- Leonidas
- Muse
- Eos
- Aladdin
- Dracula
- Hippolyta
- Yukionna
Eos can be a decent damage dealer for the early game, and it's easy to use her and upgrade her since players obtain her from the Tutorial. Yukionna can freeze her enemies, and also debuff their Attack Speed for a short period of time. Dracula is a unit that can sustain himself with Lifesteal, and can also become untargetable for a short period while using his Blood Pool, which deals AoE damage.
6
C Tier
The heroes in C tier are the weakest out of all of them, and we don't recommend investing any of your resources in them, at any point in the game.
- Thanatos
- Hodur
- Mulan
- Merlin
- Ganesha
- Harpy
Thanatos is a hero that has decent HP recovery and Physical Damage Reduction, and can be a decent front line at the start. Ganesha can disable enemies with knockbacks and stuns and can shield himself for a brief period.
7
Mythic Heroes reroll guide
The rerolling process in Mythic Heroes is a little bit extensive, but possible. You will need to play the game quite a bit before you (should) reroll, because the game will offer you plenty of Diamonds and you want to use them all in order to try and get the best heroes from the start.
So, how do you reroll in Mythic Heroes? Let's check it out!
- Step 1 - The first step when it comes to rerolling is picking a server and logging in as a Guest account. There are plenty of servers in the game, so you can pick whichever one you want and start your initial progress there.
- Step 2 - Play the game until you unlock the Kingdom tab and the game will offer you the first 10x summons for free. These could give you some very good heroes, but if you are not happy with the results, then you can start to consider rerolling. Before you do, you should make sure that you claim all the free rewards available and use the Diamonds and Summon Scrolls for pulling as many times as you can.
- Step 3 - If you are not happy with the heroes you got, then you can switch to a different server. To do this, simply tap on your profile icon in the upper left corner and then select the Servers option. Pick a different server and start all over again!
- Step 4 - After you finally obtain the heroes you want, you should bind your account. That's a crucial step because you really don't want to lose your progress or start on a different server by mistake.
That's pretty much it when it comes to rerolling in Mythic Heroes. This Mythic Heroes reroll guide is simple, yet that's how the feature works in this game. Keep in mind that you want to aim for some of the best SSR characters in the Mythic Heroes tier list, since rarely (we are not even sure if it's possible) you could get a UR from the beginner gacha - as far as we know, that's pretty unlikely, so the next best thing would be to get a strong SSR character.