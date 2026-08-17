Updated on August 17th, 2026 - Version 1.48.000

Do you want a complete Mythic Heroes tier list where you can find all the best characters in the game? This article will list all the heroes currently available according to their strength, so if you want to know precisely who to add to your team, then you can find all the best options here.

The best characters in Mythic Heroes

Our tier list will rank every single hero (so, all of them, from UR to SSR) according to their maximum potential, so you can get a clear idea of where each summon that you can obtain belongs. We recommend that you invest all of your resources in heroes in tiers S+, S and A+ since these are among the best in the game.

Those in the A tier and B tier are more average, mid-tier heroes, which can perform well in the early to mid stages of the game, but upgrading them can prove quite wasteful if you have other characters that you can level up and upgrade.

If you want more, take a peek at this Idle Heroes tier list or our Gunfire Reborn tier list

On the other hand, if you don't have anything else, you can safely use them until you can do a few more summons and obtain some of the better heroes. Just don't waste any of your resources on the lowest tier characters because these will not really come in handy, not in the early game (maybe just a little bit), and definitely not in the late game.

So that being said, it's time to check out what you really came here for, and that is our Mythic Heroes tier list!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.