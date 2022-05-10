Pokemon Go's Water Festival is back with Lapras wearing a scarf, Dewpider, and more

May on Pokémon Go began with a bang with the Mega Evolution update, immediately followed by the Pokémon Air Adventures event that introduced Mega Latios and Mega Latias. Now, it's time to put on your life jackets as a wave of Pokémon are coming to the game thanks to the latest event – The Water Festival.

Pokémon Go’s Water Festival 2022 will run from May 12th to 20th and will feature heaps of water-type Pokémon, raids, challenges, and lots of rewards. It marks the debut of three Pokémon – Lapras sporting a really cute scarf, Dewpider and its evolution Araquanid. Lucky trainers may just spot their Shiny versions in the wild, with Shiny Binacle being thrown in the mix too! Additionally, five-star raids will feature the Legendary protector of Poni Island, Tapu Fini.

A worldwide event like this would be incomplete without a global challenge. The Water Festival’s quest will be available between May 11th and 21st and tasks trainers with catching a whooping 600,000,000 water-type Pokémon in that time. If they succeed, everyone will be rewarded with 2x Catch Candy. Event bonuses like Rainy Lure Modules lasting two hours, 2x Candy and greater XL Candy from hatching eggs will help accomplish the goal.

Coupled with the global challenge are numerous shorter, solo challenges like the Poni Island Special Research, this season’s fourth story that begins today, May 10th and will run until June 1st. The Timed Research will run exclusively during the event, rewarding players with 50 Gyarados Mega Energy, 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and encounters with the debutants. Raids, field research, and wild encounters will, of course, be themed as well. To top it all off, special avatar items that exemplify the Water Festival will be available in the shop.

Ready to dive in? Then, download Pokémon Go for free on the App Store and Google Play.