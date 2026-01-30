Pokemon Go celebrates Valentine’s Day with pink Shinies and Global Challenges

The season of love is here

The Valentine’s Day event runs from February 10th to 15th

Unlock the exclusive Heart Trim Furfrou form

Global Challenge offers several rewards for sending gifts

Valentine’s Day plans come in many forms - dinner reservations, awkward cards, last-minute flowers… or, if you’re flying solo this year, Pokémon Go has you covered with an event that leans fully into pink shinies and gift-sending from February 10th to 15th.

The bonuses are immediately generous. Catching Pokémon nets double XP, opening Gifts doubles your Stardust, and both Nidoran get boosted Shiny odds across the board. Eggs join in too, with Shiny chances increased for the Nidoran line and Cherubi, which makes those seven-km hatches feel a bit more worthwhile than usual.

Furfrou also gets its annual moment. During the event, you can switch Natural Form Furfrou into its Heart Trim, assuming you’re willing to part with 25 Candy and 10,000 Stardust. Wild encounters skew predictably romantic, with the trio above and Audino appearing more frequently.

Raids stay simple. Three-star raids feature Gardevoir and Gallade throughout the event, both capable of being Shiny. Plus, evolving Kirlia during the event grants Gardevoir or Gallade with Synchronoise, and raid versions will already know the move. So, if you’re planning to hunt either, our Pokémon Go raid schedule is the easiest way to keep track of when they’re appearing.

The event’s Global Challenge revolves around sending Gifts, which feels on-theme. If enough are sent, everyone benefits. Free Timed Research unlocks encounters with heart-pattern Spinda, Curveball catches start awarding a chunky 750 XP, and Gifts themselves can drop Rare Candy. It’s a nice incentive to clear out that friend list, even if the romance stops at postcard exchanges.

Whether this is your Valentine’s plan or just something running in the background while you do literally anything else, it’s a relaxed, low-pressure event with a few nice perks along the way.

Before you jump in, it’s worth checking the latest Pokémon Go codes to grab a couple of extra freebies.