Pokemon Go brings Ultra Beasts back for another round before the global fest 2024

It’s been a rollicking month for Pokémon Go fans with the various in-person Pokémon Go Fest 2024 events taking place. Don’t worry if you’ve missed out on those because the final and global version of the fest is just around the corner. But before that, Niantic has something in store for you, and it involves Pokémon from another dimension itself.

You must’ve guessed that I’m referring to the Ultra Beasts that seem to have become quite popular in Pokémon Go in the last year. Between July 8th and 13th, a bunch of these Ultra Beasts will be scattered throughout the AR game, giving you a shot at getting your hands on them. They will be part of raids, research events, and other challenges as well.

Every day, a different set of Ultra Beasts will be featured in five-star raids. Some of these will be hemisphere-specific as well, giving everyone something special to go after. If that’s too challenging, then complete some of the Timed Research missions to be awarded encounters with them. To help you with all this, the Remote Raid limit is being removed so you can participate as many times as you want.

However, in order to make the most of the event, you’ll have to purchase the Inbound from Ultra Space ticket which costs $5. It includes access to exclusive quests that grant additional rewards such as 5,000 XP from completed raids, 2x Stardust on winning Ultra Beast Raid Battles, and bucketloads of Candy for different Pokémon.

Something else to keep an eye out for are the new Special Backgrounds, which will be rewarded for catching certain Pokémon from Raid Battles. They can only be found at in-person events and are a great way to show off your skill. Read more about it in this official blog post.

