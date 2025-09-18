Block Fortress 2 is out now, bringing a whole new take to the blocky tower defence

Block the enemy

Block Fortress 2 is out now on mobile

This Minecraft-like mixes RTS, FPS and tower defence in one package

Explore 10 different biomes, use over 200 blocks and command your troops or join them in battle

When Minecraft initially became popular back in the day, it proved to be such a hit that everyone was working for a slice of that pie. We got some great takes on it, such as Terraria, and some more forgettable ones (remember CastleMiner Z?). But Block Fortress has been a dark horse competitor, as aptly demonstrated by the newly released Block Fortress 2!

Arriving on mobile, Block Fortress 2 has a pretty simple setup. You establish a base by building it up with voxel cubes, similar to Minecraft, and then fight off hordes of goblinoid attackers. But where it stands out is not just in the complexity, but also in the flexibility you have.

You can not only place towers and troopers to defend your base, but also jump into battle yourself! Whether it's wielding an assault rifle or a rocket launcher, you always have the option to try to change the tide of battle.

Blocked off

Boasting more than 200 different types of blocks, a dynamic weather system and day/night cycle, alongside 10 different planet biomes and several game modes, including creative, Block Fortress 2 is absolutely jam-packed.

Admittedly, some of you may still be put off by the similarities to Minecraft. But having initially seen this cross my inbox and expected a mere ripoff, I was pleasantly surprised to see the wealth of content in Block Fortress 2. So if you're looking for a tower defence mixed with FPS and RTS, then it might just be what you've been looking for.

Looking to keep up with other top releases on mobile? Not sure where to start? Well, fortunately, we've got you covered with our list of the top five new games to try this week, our regular feature covering the best launches of the last seven days!