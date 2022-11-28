Pokemon Go is kicking off its 2023 Tour with the Hoenn Mega Raid Day event this week

Niantic has just released news for the launch of Season 9: Mythical Wishes in Pokémon Go which goes live on December 3rd. It brings a brand-new storyline and lots of action. It also kicks off the Pokémon Go Tour 2023 which is taking trainers back to the Hoenn region.

To celebrate, a special Raid Day inspired by the Hoenn region is being held. It marks the debut of some very powerful Pokémon that will not be available until the tour launches so make sure you throw Poké Balls at all of them while you can!

The Hoenn Mega Raid Day will only be available between 2:00 and 5:00 pm local time on December 3rd. During these three hours, players will find Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert in Raid battles, with a slight chance of encountering Shiny versions.

During the event, players can get to five free Raid Passes by spinning Gym Photo Discs. Additionally, each of the three Pokémon will know special Charged Attacks if obtained during the event. Sceptile will know Frenzy Plant, Blaziken Blast Burn, and Swampert will be able to use Hydro Cannon.

A little help from the wallet will allow for some extra bonuses. For $5.00, players will be able to get up to 12 free Raid Passes from a day prior to the event. These trainers will also earn 50% more XP and 2x more Stardust from Raid Battles, with a higher chance of getting Rare Candy XL as well. The ticket can be purchased in-game.

Get ready to expand your roster of Mega Pokémon by downloading Pokémon GO now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.