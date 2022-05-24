Pokemon Go's Stardust Surprise event will allow trainers to use Mega Evolved Pokemon in the GO Battle League for a day

The GO Battle League on Pokémon Go has always been a lifelike experience of what a trainer like Ash Ketchum must’ve gone through over the last few decades. It created a fair playground for everyone and was a battle of skill and good Pokémon selection. The Battle League didn’t allow Mega Evolved Pokémon to fight as they would’ve transcended to quite powerful levels making it an unfair fight. However, Pokémon Go’s recent Mega Evolution update made it simpler and easier to attain this powerful stage. While the GO Battle League will still not permit Mega Evolved Pokémon to participate, an exception for a celebration can surely be made.

This Sunday, May 29th, Pokémon Go will host the Stardust Surprise event, allowing players to use Mega Evolved Pokémon in the GO Battle League’s Master League stage. While there is just one day to actually fight using these evolutions, trainers have a few days right now to plan and come up with the coolest strategies as they take their strongest Pokémon into the battleground. To make the event feel more long-lasting, the cap on the maximum number of playable sets has been raised from 20 to 100 battles. More battles means more fun! Plus, players can enjoy 4x Stardust when winning games.

In addition to this, players will also receive avatar items for participating in the Stardust Surprise event. Completing any set regardless of the rank will earn trainers the Gladion’s Pant avatar item. Although, if the reward was already received at rank 20, nothing else will be granted. Alongside the Master League, the Ultra and Great Leagues will also be open for participation.

Are you ready to try out your squad of Mega Evolved Pokémon on GO Battle Day? There’s still time to get your roster set! Download Pokémon Go for free on the App Store and Google Play.