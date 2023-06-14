Pokemon Go is bringing back the Solstice Horizons event to welcome the summers

With the summer season almost here, the longest day of the year will soon be upon us. It’s always been a special day for Pokémon Go trainers as far as the annual Solstice Horizons event goes. While the Summer Solstice is on June 21st, players can enjoy the festivities for over a week, beginning from June 16th to the 25th.

The Solstice Horizons event in Pokémon Go will feature numerous Pokémon associated with day and night alongside bonuses such as 2x Stardust for catching them as well. The wilds will also have a specific set of Pokémon show up during the day and different ones in the night. Solrock and Lunastone are the special ones to watch out for.

In addition, trainers will also be able to participate in the Starry Skies Special Research Story that brings back Cosmog. It can be accessed for free as long as players are above level five. Of course, if you throw in $5, the entire event becomes available once again for another encounter with the Nebula Pokémon.

Players looking for some extra goodies can also purchase a Solstice Box at a discounted price on the Pokémon Go Web Store. The bundle includes three Remote Raid Passes, nine Super Incubators, and nine Golden Razz Berries. For those on the lookout for freebies, this month’s Pokémon Go redeem codes should do the trick.

Such an event would be incomplete without Team Go Rocket butting in. The nefarious Giovanni will return on June 21st, this time with a Shadow Regirock. As always, it brings a new research story that will remain live until the end of the current season, September 1st. Players must save Regirock and use a Charged TM to help the Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.

Celebrate the longest day of the year by downloading Pokémon Go now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.