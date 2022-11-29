Pokemon Go League is being updated for the Mythical Wishes season

We are just a couple of days away from the launch of Pokémon Go’s Season 9: Mythical Wishes. The update brings a tonne of new content and with it, comes new changes to the Go Battle League as well as ranks being reset and new end-of-season rewards being introduced. Until March 1st, League battles will be held every week.

The first change to the Go Battle League in Pokémon Go is the retirement of Classic Cups once this season ends. Candy XL is much more accessible than before as it is available from level 31 now rather than 40. Plus, Rare Candy XL may also be awarded during in-person raids. So, the Classic format is being stopped with Premier Cups becoming more frequent after March.

On January 14th and 15th, the Go Battle Day will be held, rewarding everyone 4x Stardust, and an allowance of playing 20 sets instead of five. An exclusive Timed Research will also go live, giving players XP, Rare Candy, an Elite Charged TM, and ringed inspired by Steven Stone.

In February, the Go Battle Day will feature Vulpix as the prized Pokémon on the 12th. The fox Pokémon will appear more frequently and will be guaranteed as a reward encounter in Premium Tracks. Players managing to evolve Vulpix to Ninetales during the event will receive an evolution that knows the Fast Attack Ember.

Players can also access the Timed Research Pass for free in the shop. It keeps track of all victories. Every 100 wins, a page is completed, giving players rewards such as Stardust, Elite Fast TM, and Elite Charged TM. Other rewards include a tonne of avatar items, all inspired by Steven Stone, the Champion of the Hoenn region’s Pokémon League.

If you're looking for more details on each of the cups available this season and the encounters that come with them, be sure to check out the official patch notes.

