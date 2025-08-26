Eco Power Towns brings sustainable strategy puzzles to iOS and Android

Can you run a town sustainably?

Eco Power Towns is now available on iOS and Android

Strategy puzzle built around solar, wind, tidal, and biomass energy

Minimalist design, lo-fi vibes, and handcrafted challenges

A few weeks back, Eco Power Towns was teased as a minimalist puzzler all about sustainable energy. And now, it’s officially here on iOS and Android. Built by solo developer Tepes Ovidiu, the mind behind Is This Yours?, this cosy strategy experience asks a simple but deceptively tricky question. Can you power a small settlement sustainably?

The concept of Eco Power Towns sounds straightforward enough. You’ll place solar panels, wind turbines, tidal generators, and biomass plants across varied terrain, from forests to rocky swamps. But each placement counts, and with limited resources, it quickly becomes a puzzle of efficiency. The challenge is to hit the energy target and light up the houses without running out of options.

There’s no narrative to follow here. In fact, it lacks any sort of text. Instead of tutorials and tooltips, everything is conveyed through clean and intuitive iconography. It also makes the entire experience universally accessible because it’s language-free, which feels perfectly in line with the green energy theme.

But beneath this minimalist look, there’s a lot of depth to uncover. Research upgrades expand your options, increasing output and making new strategies possible. The handcrafted levels build in complexity, rewarding both careful planning and experimentation. There’s also a gentle hint system in case you're stuck, giving you a slight nudge forward.

Finally, the atmosphere leans into the cosy side of things as well. Peaceful lo-fi beats, clean art, and subtle haptic feedback give Eco Power Towns a calm, meditative feel even when you're crunching over tough layouts. And with no ads, no tracking, and no distractions, this puzzler was made with care for both design and focus.

Download Eco Power Towns now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a premium game available for $1.99 or your local equivalent.