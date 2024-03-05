Pokemon Go is bringing Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre for a special Raid Day event

Primal Kyogre will be part of Raids on March 17th

Primal Groudon will be featured on March 23rd

Special bonuses for everyone to grab

Niantic has just dropped some exciting news for Pokémon trainers as they get ready for another Raid Day event. Coming straight from this year’s Pokémon Go Sinnhoh tour, the event will feature Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon. Mark your calendars for Sunday, March 17th, and Saturday, March 23rd, for some action-packed raid battles with Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon, respectively.

During Pokémon Go’s upcoming Raid Day events, you'll have the chance to encounter Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon more frequently in raids. Plus, by spinning Gym Photo Discs, you can obtain up to five additional free Raid Passes, giving you more opportunities to battle against these Pokémon. Also, check out this list of all the Pokémon Go raids in February 2024.

But that’s not all because these events also offer an increased chance to encounter Shiny Kyogre and Shiny Groudon, making these raid battles worth participating in. And for those of you who prefer remote raiding, the Remote Raid limit will be increased to 20 so you can sit anywhere and get your hands on these legendary Pokémon.

If you're looking for a more premium experience, be sure to purchase the Event Ticket. It costs $5 or local equivalent and will offer multiple rewards including eight Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs, 50% more XP, 2x Stardust, and a higher chance of receiving Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles. Remember, the Event Ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until March 23rd, so be sure to grab yours before it's too late.

You've got some time to build a powerful team that will be capable of beating these Pokémon in battle.

