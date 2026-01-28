Pokémon Go will let you stock up on Oricorio during a special Catch Mastery event

The dancing Pokemon awaits

Pokémon Go’s next Catch Mastery event is a small one on paper, but it’s still something you wouldn’t want to miss. On February 7th, the spotlight will be on Oricorio, and more importantly, how well you can actually throw a Poké Ball when the pressure’s on.

Running from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm local time, the Oricorio Catch Mastery event centres on Field Research, timed challenges, and repetition. Lots of it. Oricorio appears again and again through free and paid Timed Research, with boosted Shiny odds baked into the day.

Which form you’ll see still depends on where you are in the world, so Baile, Pom-Pom, Pa’u, and Sensu Styles stay region-locked rather than collapsing into a single global pool. That regional split gives the event a bit of texture. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa see Baile Style. The Americas get Pom-Pom. Pa’u Style appears across islands in Africa, Asia, the Pacific, and the Caribbean, while Sensu Style sticks to the Asia-Pacific region.

Catch Mastery rules apply as expected. Nice Throws and above pull double duty, granting extra XP and additional Candy, which naturally nudges you toward slowing down and aiming properly rather than quick-catching your way through the day. Wild spawns lean light, with Hoothoot and Starly appearing more frequently, both carrying boosted Shiny odds to break up the Oricorio grind.

Field Research tasks stick tightly to throwing accuracy and feed back into the same loop, offering encounters with Hoothoot, Starly, and Oricorio itself. Timed Research pushes that further, stacking encounters, XP, and Stardust as long as you keep up. There’s also a paid research track for $1.99 that adds more Oricorio encounters and resources, alongside a Web Store bundle that throws in a couple of Rare Candies.

Before heading out, it’s worth checking the latest Pokémon Go codes to make sure you’re stocked up.