Pokémon Go is hosting a haunted tea party for Halloween Part I this year

Haun-tea-d House

Poltchageist and Sinistcha to make their debuts

New Halloween-themed Go Pass

Loads of Ghost-type Pokémon everywhere

Halloween returns to Pokémon Go, and this year’s haunted celebrations come steeped in tea. Part I of the Halloween 2025 event introduces the spectral duo Poltchageist and Sinistcha, the Matcha Pokémon, inviting you to a haunted tea party you won’t soon forget. The event runs from October 21st to 27th, just a few days after the Harvest Festival wraps up.

Poltchageist and Sinistcha are making their spooky debut during Halloween Part I, with Poltchageist evolving into Sinistcha for 50 Candy. If you’re feeling particularly lucky, you might even encounter Shiny Sinistea for the first time in Pokémon Go. Just be sure to take a close look before it slips away into the darkness.

The Halloween 2025 Go Pass also brings stacked bonuses at each tier, including boosted Catch and Transfer Candy and better odds of earning Candy XL for higher-level Trainers. Wild encounters will feature Zorua, Hisuian Zorua, Greavard, and, of course, Sinistea lurking in the shadows. You may even stumble across something shinier than you expected.

Raids (here’s your monthly schedule of all of them!) are where things get especially eerie. One-Star Raids include Galarian Yamask, Sinistea, and Poltchageist, while Alolan Marowak and Hisuian forms of Typhlosion and Samurott take over Three-Star Raids. Shadow Yamask and Shadow Phantump are also emerging from the dark for the first time in Shadow Raids, if you’re brave enough to face them.

Field Research tasks offer more chances to find ghostly Pokémon like Sableye, Yamask, Zorua, Litwick, and Phantump, and some Trainers might even meet the elusive Spiritomb. You can also earn Mega Energy for Pokémon like Gengar, Houndoom, and Banette. Finally, Lavender Town's chilling theme returns once again, alongside some themed stickers and other avatar items.

