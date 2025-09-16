Pokémon Go’s October 2025 Community Day will feature Solosis

Halloween prep

Solosis will appear more frequently on October 12th

Evolve into Reuniclus so it knows the Fast Attack Charm

Special event bonuses available for everyone

October’s Community Day in Pokémon Go is bringing the psychic energy with Solosis, the Cell Pokémon, taking the spotlight on October 12th, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time. If you’re lucky, you might spot a Shiny Solosis or even one with a Tales of Transformation-themed special background.

Catching plenty of Solosis during Pokémon Go’s Community Day should give you enough Candy to evolve the Pokémon into a Reuniclus that knows the Fairy-type Fast Attack, Charm. Available when you evolve Duosion during the event or up to four hours afterwards, Charm hits for 13 power in trainer battles and 20 in Gyms and Raids.

Looking for freebies? Be sure to redeem these Pokémon Go codes! For those who like to maximise their grind, this Community Day is stacked with bonuses. You’ll earn triple Stardust and double Candy for catching Pokémon. Incense and Lure Modules keep the spawns coming for longer, three hours for Incense and one hour for Lures, while trades get a 50% Stardust discount and an extra Special Trade through 9:00 p.m.

If you’re looking for even more Solosis encounters, check PokéStops with active regular Lure Modules between 2:00 pm and 9:00 pm. Solosis will appear in abundance there, with boosted chances for both Shiny and special background variants. Field Research during the event will also reward Stardust, Great Balls, and more Solosis encounters.

There’s also paid content if you want to go deeper. A $1.99 Special Research ticket offers three guaranteed Solosis with the themed background, bonus items like a Premium Battle Pass and Rare Candy XL, plus more encounters and rewards.

Meanwhile, the Pokémon Go Web Store is offering an Ultra Community Day Box from October 6th for $1.99, bundling five Ultra Balls with a Special Research ticket.

