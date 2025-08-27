Pokémon Go kicks off Tales of Transformation with Mega Sharpedo and Psyduck celebration

Two themed events arrive in the same week

Mega Sharpedo makes its first appearance during Raid Day

Pokémon Concierge Celebration introduces Psyduck with a swim ring

Both events bring bonuses, special spawns, and themed rewards

The Tales of Transformation season has just gone live in Pokémon Go, introducing creatures from the Kaldea region, and Niantic isn’t wasting any time in filling the calendar. To mark the start of the season, two themed events are set to roll out over the coming weeks, one tying into the Netflix series Pokémon Concierge and the other bringing a long-awaited Mega Evolution into the mix.

First up is the Pokémon Concierge Celebration Event, running from September 9th to 14th. As the Netflix stop-motion series returns with new episodes, Pokémon Go is celebrating by debuting Psyduck with a swim ring, with a shiny version lurking about too.

You’ll also find Sealeo and Shinx cropping up in the wild, while raids will feature fan-favourites like Dragonite, Luxray, and Pikachu. There’s even a special background for Psyduck if you’re lucky enough to encounter one.

On top of the spawns, expect a mix of bonuses including 2x Catch Candy, your Buddy fetching more items, and themed Timed Research with rewards such as Stardust and a new avatar pose. Haru’s Aloha Shirt will also hit the shop as a permanent freebie, rounding off the collab with some holiday vibes.

Before you go on, check out this list of redeemable Pokémon Go codes! Not long before that, though, is a much sharper debut. Mega Sharpedo Raid Day will take place on September 7th from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. local time, marking the Mega Evolution’s first appearance. With extra free Raid Passes and a ticketed track that adds even more bonuses like 50% extra XP and double Stardust from raids, there’ll be plenty of incentive to get out on the water.

With both of these events dropping in the same week, it looks like Niantic is setting a lively pace for the Tales of Transformation season.