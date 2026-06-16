Attending Pokemon Go Fest Copenhagen 2026

Pokemon LEGO Collab tent

New way to fight in Raids

Mewtwo X and Mewtwo Y

I have been attending Pokémon Go Fest (and their other physical, real-life player events) for quite a few years now, yet I am always extremely excited and surprised with all of their new offerings. This year's Pokemon Go Fest for Europe was in Copenhagen, a truly fun city for this event to take place in.

For those unfamiliar with Pokémon Go Fest, this event gives players the chance to do raids, complete in-game tasks, catch Pokémon, and lure up stops at a specific park in the country where it is, at a specific time. It's not like a Safari where everyone walks around a city at their own pace, and instead the idea is to spend your timeslot in this part, achieving all that you can, before (or after!) taking on the city experience to check out the rest of the city.

This year's Pokémon Go Fest had a bit of an interesting layout. The park itself was fantastic, though there were a lot of fenced-off areas that made it hard to go from one in-game zone to another when you did need to change zones. Two main zones were in the main area of the park, where a lot of the different photo points and interactive tents were set up, but the other two areas were sort of hidden away, so it was tough to find the photo areas and booths there. I do feel that Pokémon Go did the best they could with the space they had!

There was a big Team Rocket presence at Pokémon Go Fest Copenhagen, with some new decorations that felt refreshing and fun, alongside the normal statues of the Team Leaders, the Memory Lane loading screen walk, and the giant gym pillars that change colour as the gyms change who's in control of them in-game. I quite like seeing new things! Of course, there was a giant Pikachu to take pictures with as well, and a new Pokémon House with Pokeballs outside of it. It's a good variety of photo points.

When it came to interactions inside Pokémon Go Fest Copenhagen, the park had its usual meet-and-greet for some notable influencers; they had Eevee and Pikachu mascots, which you could take pictures with, and they had their normal set of events. You can take on other trainers in a PVP battle and do quizzes in a quiz tent. Both of these events gave you free prizes in the form of pin badges, code cards for in-game items, and keychains. The physical goodies at this event were fantastic!

There was a huge area divided by teams, and inside that tent, you could also get wristbands. An ambassador's area was showing people how to use Campfire to check in to an event, then giving out keychains. Wayfarer was there to give out merch to those who had helped create in-game Pokestops over the years, and there were AR photobooths dotted around if you wanted some digital photos. The merch store was also open, with lots of older merch to celebrate the 10th anniversary.

LEGO has recently partnered with Pokémon, so we got to see the first LEGO Play tent at Pokémon Go Copenhagen. This tent had timed challenges during the day where you could win LEGO sets, a build-your-own PokeBall LEGO that trainers could take home, and a giant mural that everyone could make a square of, building out the logo for the event. I quite liked this activation and felt like it added a lot of fun to the area, giving trainers and little ones something very fun to do.

The LEGO fun, however, didn't end at the park. For those doing the city experience or just checking out greater Copenhagen, you could take part in a Stamp Rally that takes you between two of the LEGO stores in Copenhagen, granting you a Pikachu with a LEGO background. This event is coming to the greater world after Pokémon Go Copenhagen, which is fantastic to see. I liked that Pokémon set up routes between the different stops for this stamp rally; sometimes the routes were MUCH longer than it would have taken to directly walk there, which was a bit of a shame when trying to get so much done on a weekend.

There were a few activations throughout the city itself, including the Pokémon Go Battle Bus, which was nice to see being used again.

Going back to the Pokémon Go Fest park experience, Pokémon Go's huge highlight of the event was Mewtwo X and Mewtwo Y. This raid boss happened right at the end of everyone's timeslot, where players could see two gyms with STAR bases (on the ground) during their playtime and were encouraged to go there for the last half hour of their timeslot. Then, eggs for both Mewtwo X and Mewtwo Y spawned. Players needed to battle against them, together. On Saturday, I was in a lobby with over 2,000 other players, most of which I could see all around me.

Together, we battled against Mewtwo before its shields went up. This is a completely new experience in Pokémon Go, as everyone needed to hold up their phones to charge up their Pokémon. This turned on a phone light, bringing an interesting vibe to the whole thing. Once your Pokémon was charged up, your phone could be lowered, and then you'd have to do it all again to defeat the shield. This was also how players caught Mewtwo - doing the phone raising.

The idea of raising your phone and having your phone light turn on makes for a pretty powerful-looking event. You can clearly see who is participating with you, what they are doing, and it gives everyone a huge sense of togetherness, which is exactly what Pokémon Go is all about.

I do love the community around Pokémon Go and am so glad to have seen so much more. It's fantastic to see what they've done with this year's event, and I am so excited for Go Fest Global with my local community.