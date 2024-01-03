Pokemon Go's Lustrous Odyssey event marks the debut of Dusk Form Lycanroc

Niantic has just announced a new event for Pokémon Go, which brings yet another debutant to the beloved AR game. Titled Lustrous Odyssey, it sees trainers encounter Dusk Form Lycanroc for the first time. The event takes place between January 6th at 10:00 am and January 10th at 8:00 pm local time.

During Pokémon Go’s Lustrous Odyssey event, Dusk Form Lycanroc, the Wolf Pokémon, will make its debut. Lycanroc is Rockruff’s evolution and players can get their hands on the new Pokémon by hatching eggs. Normally, it evolves into Midday Form or Midnight Form Lycanroc, but during the event, trainers will receive the Dusk variant.

A range of event bonuses will be available as well, beginning with an increased probability of Rockruff hatched from Eggs received as Adventure Sync rewards during Pokémon GO: Timeless Travels evolving into Dusk Form Lycanroc. Buddy Pokémon also come into play as they have an increased frequency of bringing souvenirs and presents, and remain on the map for longer after being fed Berries or Poffins.

In addition, the Timeless Travels season will carry itself forward with the release of the second Field Research. Part two of the ongoing story will be available at the start of the Community Day Classic. Players who complete all the tasks will be rewarded with loads of items including XP, Stardust, and an encounter with Rockruff.

Another event-themed Field Research will also go live, which grants encounters with Pokémon like Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Sneasel, Rockruff, and their Shiny versions as well. Finally, trainers can purchase special bundles from the in-game shop or web store to get their hands on some exclusive goodies.

Download Pokémon Go now for free by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.