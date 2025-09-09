Pokémon Go will release the Completely Normal event with offerings that are anything but basic
Nothing out of the ordinary
- The Completely Normal event runs from September 23rd to 27th
- Dudunsparce is set to make its debut alongside Ditto appearing in the wild
- Paid Timed Research offers generous rewards
How’s your progress going on this month’s Go Pass? While you rack up rewards, the Completely Normal event is set to go live in Pokémon Go between September 23rd and 27th. And while the name might sound unassuming, the event itself is anything but.
The headliner of Pokémon Go’s Completely Normal event is the debut of Dudunsparce, the evolved form of Dunsparce. You’ll finally be able to use 50 Dunsparce Candy to evolve into this odd but beloved Land Snake Pokémon. Alongside that, Ditto is shaking things up once again, with new disguises appearing in the wild. This time, they’ll continue to stick around after the event, too.
Of course, bonuses sweeten the deal. You’ll earn 2x Candy for catching Pokémon and 2x XP for evolving, making it the perfect chance to bulk up on resources while working toward level goals. If you’ve been eyeing up a Shiny Dunsparce, now’s your moment too, as both its Shiny odds and Ditto’s appearance rates have been boosted.
Wild encounters lean into the Normal theme, with Pokémon like Sentret, Buneary, Audino, and, of course, Dunsparce showing up more often. There’s also a $1.99 Timed Research available that dishes out rewards like Lucky Eggs, XP, and extra Dunsparce encounters. Add in themed Field Research tasks, a new Collection Challenge with lure rewards, and there’s plenty to chase.
Don’t forget to grab the Dudunsparce Onesie for your avatar as well. And if you prefer stocking up, the Pokémon Go Web Store has a Completely Normal Ultra Ticket Box for $1.99, bundling the event ticket with five bonus Ultra Balls.
