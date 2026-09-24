Pokémon Go Tour heads to Alola for its seventh regional adventure

Alola takes over Pokémon Go Tour 2027

In-person events head to Taiwan and Los Angeles

The global weekend follows in February

Anyone who can count to seven will have seen this one coming. Pokémon Go Tour has been working through the main series one region at a time since Kanto in 2021, and Kalos was number six.

Alola it is, then. The next Pokémon Go Tour celebrates the region from Sun and Moon and their Ultra follow-ups, with in-person events in Kaohsiung, Taiwan and Los Angeles, and a global weekend for everyone else.

It's a fair bit to live up to. This year's Tour went to Tainan and the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, and handed out Shiny Diancie for the first time through Masterwork Research, which doesn't expire, thankfully.

Mega Dragonite made its debut, and you had to pick between an X and a Y path in the global Special Research, with Xerneas or Yveltal at the end of it. There was also Mega Night, the first ticketed after-hours event in the Tour's history. Taiwan's leg moves south to Kaohsiung this time, while the Los Angeles venue hasn't been confirmed yet.

Pokémon Go is a personal favourite of mine, but neither city is exactly a quick hop from London. I'll be doing mine from the pavement on the global weekend, like most of you, probably.

The summer side of things is sorted as well. Go Fest 2026 went to Tokyo, Chicago, and Copenhagen, before a global weekend in July, and Chicago's Grant Park is already booked for 2027 as part of a multi-year deal with the city. Grant Park is also where the very first Go Fest struggled to keep anyone connected back in 2017. Things have come a long way since.

The in-person Pokémon Go Tour events run from February 19th to 21st, 2027, and the global event follows on February 27th and 28th. Tickets for both, and more details on what's actually in it, arrive next Season.

My powers of deduction tell me it’ll be Galar in 2028. Trust me, I’ve done the maths.

Start packing for the event by redeeming our Pokémon Go promo codes!