Pokemon Go is hosting the Glittering Garden event to give trainers a chance to experience the fun of Go Fest without actually being there

Niantic’s most anticipated weekend of the year is almost here in Pokémon Go, as we near the Pokémon Go Fest 2023. This year, Osaka and London will feature numerous in-person events between August 4th and 6th, the tickets for which are already sold out. Trainers can, however, get their hands on a few of these event-exclusive Pokémon in the Glittering Garden event.

While the highly awaited Pokémon Go Fest 2023 takes place next week, players from other parts of the world can join the fray through the Glittering Garden event, which will be globally available. It gives players the opportunity to catch a few Grass and Fairy-type Pokémon that are part of the Osaka and London events. That means, things also work out for trainers who weren’t able to purchase tickets.

The event will be held between August 5th and 8th, until 8:00 pm local time. Obviously, not all the exclusive Pokémon would be available because that takes the fun out of the festival. Trainers will be able to find Pokémon like Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff, Oddish, Ferroseed, and Dedenne in the wilds. But the Pokémon to look out for is Shiny Petilil, who will be making her debut during this event.

Since the event branches off of the Pokémon Go Fest, a bunch of special ones will be found around park areas. These include Petilil, Cacnea, and Oddish, who will all be featured on different days. In addition, players can also take advantage of a number of bonuses that will go live during Glittering Garden. Hearts will be earned by Buddies in half the distance, 1.5x Candy and Stardust will be rewarded for hatching Pokémon, with a shot at getting some more Candy XL too.

Finally, certain Timed Research and Field Research task encounters will be part of the event as well. Expect to see similar Pokémon being offered as completion rewards.

Download Pokémon Go now for free.