MLB 9 Innings 25 set to celebrate the series' ninth anniversary with new in-game events

Bottom of the ninth

MLB 9 Innings 25 is celebrating the 9th anniversary of the hit series

It sees a huge variety of players and rewards on offer

That's on top of regular Postseason events and other goodies taking place

While football and rugby may rule the roost across Europe, in America, it's a baseballer's paradise. And nowhere is that more true than with Com2Us' hit sports sim, MLB 9 Innings. Now, in MLB 9 Innings 25, Com2Us is celebrating a whopping nine years of the series with special in-game events.

These events also tie into the Postseason period, where there's traditionally more than a few events in 9 Innings. The Postseason event runs through to October 31st and sees you able to complete daily missions to earn batting attempts. There are prizes on other occasions, such as Premium Skill Change Tickets, Signature Players and other goodies.

Meanwhile, to celebrate the ninth anniversary itself, you can pick up a Special Gift Package in the event of the same name running from October 9th to November 9th. You can even design your own custom reward package by choosing from three options for a total of four goodies, including Special Signature Players and Ultimate Skill Trainer Recruit Tickets.

Swing for the stands

Not only that, but from October 13th, there's also the Player Donation Event to look forward to, which invites you to donate your Special-type players and receive points as a result. You can then exchange these points for Team Selective Signature Players and Legend Players, among other goodies.

Phew, and that's still not all! Finally, we've got the Historic Call-Up Event that features icons of the game, Lou Gehrig, Roy Campanella, Vladimir Guerrero, Nolan Ryan and Tom Glavine, all made available up to Diamond grade. You'll even be able to enter a special drawing to win an ALL Supreme Pack with 75 legendary players as a Supreme-type card, alongside other goodies, including Team Selective Signature Players and Diamond Trainer Recruit Tickets.

It's all a good reason to check in on MLB 9 Innings for this anniversary event. But you may also want to check out the competition too and see what's good on our list of the best mobile sports games on Android!