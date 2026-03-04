Monster Hunter Outlanders new weapon showcase series gives glimpse at its armoury

The bowgun that won the outlands

Monster Hunter Outlanders has offered an overview of its upcoming weapons

Icons like the heavy bowgun and great sword make a return

Outlanders focuses heavily on the kind of fast-paced third-person combat that defined the series

It's been a while since we covered the upcoming Monster Hunter Outlanders. But as we go over some new and interesting stuff today, one thing that stuck out was their recent weapons showcase. A series of new videos over on the official Monster Hunter Outlanders YouTube channel gives a glimpse at the entire armoury!

If you're a dedicated Monster Hunter fan who was put off by the AR aspect of Monster Hunter Now, then you'll already be glad that Outlanders is set to offer a mobile-first take on the classic third-person gameplay of the franchise. And you'll be doubly glad to know many popular weapons will be making an appearance.

That includes everything from the enormous Great Sword to the iconic Bowgun. Which I do hesitate to call iconic, but then, where have you seen a bowgun anywhere else? As demonstrated in the Great Sword overview, all of these weapons maintain the signature focus on timing and combos.

Monstrously sized swords

While I may not be the biggest Monster Hunter fan (I only briefly dipped into World), I have to admit that the high-impact, grand-scale action and enormous weaponry do tickle that D&D DM part of my brain. It undoubtedly offers the simple pleasure of watching relatively tiny humans overcome enormous monsters, helped by massive weapons.

And for Monster Hunter Outlanders, it comes at a time when the 3D ARPG is a thoroughly popular genre. It may be meeting a lot of competition along the way, but if this overview series is any indication, then both fans and newcomers alike will have plenty to immerse them in the classic Monster Hunter formula.

In the meantime, if you need something to tide you over ahead of Monster Hunter Outlanders launch, why not check out our list of best mobile games in soft launch for those you can play right now?