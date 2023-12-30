Lumbercat: Idle Tycoon lets you build your timber empire with cute kitties, now open for pre-registration

TREEPLLA's adorable idle tycoon game Lumbercat is now open for pre-registration on iOS and Android, letting eager players get first dibs on the game as soon as it launches next year. As the title suggests, the game tasks you with expanding your very own timber empire as you work together with your lumberjack cats to build your home.

In Lumbercat: Idle Tycoon, you can look forward to cosying up with your furry feline friends who'll chop and craft your home for you. The game also boasts charming visuals with cats that are simply too cute to resist. From the trailer, I even spotted a foreman-esque kitty trying to take charge of the construction (he also happens to emit puffs of smoke from behind while rushing to and fro, which might just cause death by cute).

The idle nature of the game ensures a low-key and stress-free endeavour, as your cat workers will keep at it even when you're logged off. If you're into these kinds of meditative experiences, you'll be happy to know that the game also offers plenty of soothing ASMR vibes - and if that's your cup of tea, why not take a look at our list of the most relaxing games on Android?

Lumbercat: Idle Tycoon is also available to play even without an internet connection. There's no official announcement on the release date just yet, but the iOS App Store says that it's expected on March 1st, 2024. For now, you can pre-register for the game there or over on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.