Pokémon Go’s final Community Day of the year takes place early in December

Everyone’s coming back

December Community Day on the 6th and 7th

All featured Pokémon from 2025 will return

Several themed challenges and rewards await you

While you’re probably gearing up for Pikipek’s big debut later this month, Niantic’s already thinking ahead, and no surprise, really. December’s here, which means it’s time for Pokémon Go’s annual everyone-you’ve-met-along-the-way reunion. The final Community Day weekend of 2025 will take place on December 6th and 7th, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm local time, and it’s pulling out just about everyone who mattered this year.

Saturday’s lineup reads like a yearbook signed by all your old favourites, featuring Karrablast, Shelmet, Vanillite, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Pawmi. Then Sunday swaps in Solosis, the ever-delicate Flabébé (in its regional colours), Pikipek, Jangmo-o, Rookidee, and Quaxly. If fortune’s smiling on you, you might even catch sight of the elusive White or Orange Flabébé, because why not make the weekend even more chaotic?

There’s also a fun little nostalgia act every hour. For the final ten minutes, Machop, Eevee, Totodile, and Ralts crash the stage for a mini encore, all with a chance to appear shiny, of course. It’s a great excuse to evolve anything still lurking in your storage or finally finish off that Community Day move collection you’ve been meaning to get around to.

Bonuses are as generous as ever, with double XP and Stardust, half hatch distance, extra Candy, three-hour Incense, and discounted trades all weekend. Basically, if it sparkles, you’re getting more of it. And for the hardcore crowd, there’s a $4.99 Special Research ticket that adds bonus encounters, TMs, and a Rocket Radar.

Plus, the themed Collection Challenges and Field Research make it a massive weekend-sized feast for all the collectors.

Sure, it’s the same event every year, but I don’t see a better way to do it. You can get ready for the big show by checking out our latest Pokémon Go promo codes and Pokemon Go raid schedule!