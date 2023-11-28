Naraka: Bladepoint has just hit 40 million downloads

NetEase has just revealed that their oriental-themed battle royale, Naraka: Bladepoint has just reached 40 million downloads. This achievement is a result of recent updates that introduce heroes like Hadi Ismail and the Fan weapon. On top of that, the World Championship is also being held next month, giving players a shot at earning a whopping prize of 1.5 million USD.

Naraka: Bladepoint has maintained a close relationship with the community, which has ensured that the mythical competition keeps running for 10 seasons. Recently, JesseLHV, the popular one-handed YouTuber collaborated with the Naraka development and engineering team at Hacksmith Industries. Together, they created a prosthetic arm that draws inspiration from what Hadi wears in-game. Check out this clip that showcases the arm, with a final video coming soon.

The next event to look out for in the game is the J-Cup World Championship, which is taking place next month. Contenders from all over the world will fight for a total prize pool of 1.5 million USD. Currently, players are participating in qualifiers that will lead to a group stage in Shanghai. The final grand finale will be held between December 16th and 17th, in Chengdu, China. More information on the World Championship can be found in this X post.

But that’s not all because another Naraka Fest showcase is also happening soon. It will be hosted on all social media channels on December 19th and will unveil all the latest updates planned for the game in the coming year. Details about this showcase should be available soon.

Download Naraka: Bladepoint now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Visit the official website for more information and join the rest of the community on the Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments.