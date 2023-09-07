Pokemon Go is hosting a City Safari event in Barcelona, Spain next month

This year’s Pokémon Go Fest concluded just a few days ago but that isn’t the end of thrilling in-person events for 2023. With Halloween coming, Spooktober celebrations are bound to take place. In addition, trainers can begin gearing up for the Pokémon Go City Safari as well, which will be held in a few cities between October and November.

One of these pit stops is in Barcelona, Spain, where the Pokémon Go City Safari event will go live on October 13th and 14th. Players from all over the world are welcome for the event as they uncover vibrant stories and exciting Pokémon on this city-trotting adventure. It’s perfect for first-time visitors as they embark on a journey that enables them to explore several historic landmarks and local hotspots.

This year’s City Safari is following a more open format, allowing players to choose how they want to enjoy while completing various tasks and encountering themed Pokémon. Of course, participating requires the purchase of a ticket that costs €12 for a single day. The event will run between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm CEST.

Professor Willow also continues his research on Eevee and ticket holders can help him out by catching loads of Eevees wearing explorer hats as part of the City Safari Special Research. Travelling with Eevee as a buddy will be advantageous as the event-exclusive one can be evolved into any form such as Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, or Sylveon, all sporting an explorer hat.

If you're new to the city, the Eevee Explorers Expedition Timed Research is the perfect questline to complete as it covers a lot of Barcelona’s significant locations, landmarks, and a few locally loved joints. Field Research on the other hand will give information about the various types of Pokémon found in the city.

Get ready for another riveting adventure by downloading Pokémon Go now for free.