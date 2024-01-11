Pokemon GO celebrates Egg Pokemon Chansey in upcoming February 2024 Community Day

Pokemon GO is holding its February 2024 Community Day by celebrating all things Chansey, letting the Egg Pokemon take centre stage on February 4th. As such, Chansey will pop up more often in the wild, so now's your chance to grab one while you can - you might even snag a Shiny one if you're lucky.

During the Pokemon GO February 2024 Community Day, take advantage of evolving Chansey up to five hours after the event to score a Blissey that has already learned the Charged Attack Wild Charge. You can also get your hands on the Chansey Community Day-exclusive Special Research story for $1 or your local equivalent.

Want more freebies? Have a look at these Pokemon GO promo codes to get your fill!

Other event bonuses include twice the amount of Candy for catching Pokemon, as well as a special 1/4 Hatch Distance when you place Eggs in Incubators during the event. Lure Modules and Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) that you activate throughout the duration of the event will last for three hours as well. Plus, nurturing those 2 km eggs will give you a much higher frequency of hatching Happiny (which might just be a Shiny one!).

These are only scratching the surface of everything that's in store for you including special store bundles and more