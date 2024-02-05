Naraka: Bladepoint is celebrating the Lunar New Year with a new character and return of the Bruce Lee event

A new character, Shayol Wei, joins the roster

Bruce Lee also returns for another epic event

Last year, NetEase Games held the Naraka Fest, where they unveiled all the upcoming content that was going to join the melee battle royale, Naraka: Bladepoint. Now, with the Lunar New Year almost upon us, the studio is celebrating by introducing a brand new hero to the game and it will also be bringing back the Bruce Lee collaboration event. Check out the trailers embedded below to get an idea of what to expect.

The latest hero to join Naraka: Bladepoint is Shayol Wei, the Justice Vigilant. She has been tortured by the same nightmare all her life - lost in a labyrinth shrouded in mist. The only way to escape is by using her golden blade. Her gameplay is reflective of the same as well. Shayol Wei utilizes a Black Tortoise Shield that can negate attacks and mark enemies after being sufficiently charged.

What better way to celebrate the Year of the Dragon than with the return of the Bruce Lee collaboration? The legendary martial artist returns to the game alongside the highly sought-after Dragon Shadow cosmetic set. Even the Dragon Will set comes back at a discounted rate.

Furthermore, every full hour will see red envelopes rain down in matches. Players can pick them up to win avatars, emotes and other festive items. There are loads of other daily login rewards up for grabs as well.

Speaking about the game, Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President of NetEase, Inc., said: “Naraka: Bladepoint and its community have been growing exponentially in the last 12 months, which is a huge success for us in many different ways - especially considering the strong competition within the battle royale genre! We wish all our players and partners a cheerful Spring Festival as well as good fortune in the new year!”