Hello Kitty Island Adventure lets you rebuild a tropical theme park with Hello Kitty and Friends

Sunblink and Sanrio have announced the upcoming launch of Hello Kitty Island Adventure, landing on iOS devices via Apple Arcade on July 28th. Players can look forward to diving into a narrative-driven life sim where friendship takes centre stage with Hello Kitty and her buddies.

In Hello Kitty Island Adventure, players will be tasked to restore a theme park and create their very own tropical paradise along with fan-fave Sario characters such as Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, Aggretsuko, Badtz-Maru, Chococat and so much more. You can find similar games on our list of the best sims on iOS!

"At the heart of everything we do at Sanrio are our core values of friendship, kindness, and inclusivity," says Jill Koch, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Brand Management, and Creative at Sanrio, Inc. "In our newest game featuring Hello Kitty and friends, giving gifts, spreading kindness, and creating smiles is front-and-centre. As in life, acts of kindness can engender incredible warmth and make such a positive impact on people’s lives. And since Sunblink’s mission is to create kind, collaborative, and imaginative games, we knew they were the right development partner."

“Hello Kitty’s charming world and focus on friendship embodies our team’s philosophy toward making games, so partnering with Sanrio is a tremendous honour and privilege,” says Chelsea Howe, Chief Product Officer at Sunblink. “We can’t wait for players to fall in love - for the first time, or all over again - with iconic Sanrio characters in a rich open world they can make their own.”

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is available to download as part of an Apple Arcade subscription on the iOS App Store. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on the official Twitter page for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.