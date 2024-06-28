Pokemon Go will host the Aquatic Paradise event in concert with the New York City Go Fest

Find the event-exclusive Pokemon anywhere in the world now

Aquatic Paradise will take place from July 6th to 9th

Expect lots of encounters with water-type Pokemon in the wild and through quests

Purchase the paid Timed Research for more exclusive rewards

We’re just a week away from the highly anticipated Pokémon Go Fest 2024: New York City, which brings the beloved in-person event to the Big Apple. If you're in NYC between July 5th and 7th, you cannot miss the festivities set to take place on Randall’s Island Park. Plus, an entire Aquatic Paradise event is also being organised for fans around the same time.

The Aquatic Paradise event in Pokémon Go will take place from July 6th to 9th. It aims to bring some of the water-type Pokémon from the NYC event to the rest of the world. So, you can expect to see a bunch of themed Pokémon running around in the wild, including Horsea, Staryu, Wingull, Ducklett, and more.

If you make use of Incense, then you will attract a few exclusive Pokémon such as Shellder, Lapras, Finneon, and Frillish. Some of you lucky trainers may come across a Shiny variant as well. Plus, there’s also 2x XP being awarded for catching Pokémon, so make sure you go around throwing a Poké Ball on anything that moves.

Besides that, there are also some Field Research tasks that will grant encounters with Corphish, Clamperl, Finneon, and Frillish. All trainers will also work together on the Collection Challenge, which will offer numerous other rewards including extra goodies and encounters.

And if you feel like none of this is enough, then purchase the paid Time Research for $1.99 to gain access to more quests that are focused on exploration and catching Pokémon. You’ll be awarded encounters with Ducklett, four Lucky Eggs, two Incense, and 20 Ducklett Candy.

Finally, if you've gotten a ticket for the NYC event, then use the GOFEST2024 code at the Pokémon Go Web Store to receive a Premium Battle Pass and Incubator for free with any of your purchases.

