2 Minutes in Space Easter update features one of the game's most challenging levels yet

Game developer Rarepixels has announced a new update for its mobile action title, 2 Minutes in Space. Featuring an Easter theme, the update promises to be the most challenging one released this year so far. As part of the 2 Minutes in Space Easter Update, the casual action title will feature an Easter-themed level for a limited time.

According to the game’s developer, the new holiday level provides deeper strategic gameplay than previous levels. In the new level, 2 Minutes in Space ditches asteroids and replaces them with Easter Eggs. You'll dodge these festive eggs, which cluster when they collide with each other. These clusters will then target your ship.

2 Minutes in Space's new Easter update also introduces a giant Easter chicken. This poultry powerhouse can change the game’s gravity on a whim, causing various objects to be attracted to your ship. One such object you’ll need to be on the lookout for is the adorable but fiercely dangerous black hole. The black hole sucks in everything that comes near it and can easily be a death sentence for your ship if you’re not careful.

The 2 Minutes in Space Easter update launches today, March 25th, and runs through April 8th. This gives you just two weeks to complete the new level, which is one of the most challenging 2 Minutes in Space levels to date.

2 Minutes in Space is a casual action game in which you play as an astronaut exploring the universe in your spaceship. You’ll guide your spaceship around dangerous obstacles like asteroids with the goal of surviving in space for at least two minutes.

Choose from 13 spacecraft types, each featuring different speeds, angles of rotation and ammo. You can collect gold pieces to unlock new ships as you dodge missiles, nebulas, and other obstacles. Further, you can compete against other players and view your high score on the leaderboard. 2 Minutes in Space is available now via the App Store and Google Play.