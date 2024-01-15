Pokemon GO gears up for a limited-time Battle Week event on January 19th

Pokemon GO is gearing up for an action-packed event later this week as the Battle Week event launches on January 19th. Running until January 24th, the event will welcome the Rage Monkey Pokemon, Annihilape, to the fray, along with plenty of limited-time activities you can sink your teeth into.

In the latest update for Pokemon GO, you can look forward to evolving Primeape into Annihilape once you take down 30 Ghost-type or Psychic-type Pokemon in combat. You need to have Primeape as your buddy, but you don't have to use Primeape to defeat the Pokemon in battle.

There will also be event bonuses in the form of more frequent Team GO Rocket appearances at PokeStops as well as in balloons. Plus, Throh and Sawk will appear throughout the event in the wild as well no matter your location, with more frequent encounters with Mankey, Machop, Lickitung, Gligar, Sableye, Throh, Sawk and Scraggy. As always, you can hope to encounter Shiny variants if the RNG gods are in your favour.

Apart from Raid bonuses, Field Research task encounters, and event-themed Collection Challenges, you can also expect GO Battle Week: Timeless Travels bonuses where 4× Stardust are up for grabs. All these are just scratching the surface of the updates in store for you, which you can read all about in more detail on the official blog.

If you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Pokemon GO on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.