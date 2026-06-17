13 upcoming indie games we saw in Barcelona that you'll want to check out
- 14 games pitched at Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona
- Lots of variety in teams and games
- Lots of interesting concepts
Pocket Gamer Connects recently made its way to Barcelona for Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona. This was our second year in Barcelona, so full of local game developers, networking, talks, and many, many interesting games.
Alongside all of the informational panels and discussions, there were some of our classic fringe events, including the Big Indie Pitch! For those new to the format, this is a fast-paced pitching event where developers are given only five minutes to pitch to industry experts, before then moving on to the next table and doing it all over again! This happens six times, giving them time to work on their pitch and learn and finesse as they go.
The Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona had a massive variety of games entered into it, from a wide selection of different studios. Seeing their game ideas pitched and the passion behind these studios, all while experiencing the buzz of the room, was fantastic. We gathered up the judges' feedback after the pitch and named the first, second and third place winners.
But, for now, we want to share all of the fantastic indie games that were pitched there.
Want to take part yourself? Check out the Big Indie Pitch website for a list of all the upcoming pitches, and find out how you can get your game in front of our panel of judges.
1
Pixel Clash by Cupcake Games
Pixel Clash is an idle colour-by-number game where you and your crew paint pixel art automatically while defending the canvas from alien slugs that try to destroy it. You can complete illustrations, earn rewards, upgrade your painters, and unlock new themed zones. It's an interesting take on colour-by-number, adding in some refreshing new elements.
Pixel Clash is coming out on iOS and Android later this year.
2
Cook Knights by Gravital Games
Cook Knights is a top-down adventure with RPG elements blended in. Instead of levelling up through fighting, you must cook your own food to increase your stats! You can customise your character, fight against enemies, and of course, eat.
Cook Knights is coming to Android and PC later this year.
3
WTF - Waifu Tactical Force by Extremely Normal
Waifu Tactical Force is a multiplayer anime FPS where you can wall-run, slide, pilot a mech, and fight against other players in a large map. With your loot, you can change your guns, build your own Mother Base, and customise your squad of anime operators.
WTF - Waifu Tactical Force is coming out on all platforms.
4
Dadum The Dice by Pablo Picazo
Dadum the Dice is a deep, thinky puzzle game where you need to plan, roll and position your dice so that you can always have a higher number than the enemies on the field when you are near them.
Dadum the Dice is coming out on Android and PC in July of 2026.
5
The Bubble Club by Dream Drifters
The Bubble Club is a multi-screen game arena for younger children to play together, in groups of two to five people. Players must pop each other's bubbles on each other's screens, creating a chaotic yet fun experience that's also a bit social.
6
Tokitopia by Tappatapps
Tokitopia reinvents the casual city-builder genre by replacing menus with conversation. Players rebuild a destroyed city by chatting with AI-powered characters whose personalities, memories, and emotional states shape the gameplay.
Tokitopia is coming out in July on iOS and Android.
7
Glow Dash by Borsiis
GlowDash is a skill-based 2D arcade runner where every collectible has to be earned. Players run for chips, then hack collectible OS cards in the tycoon, but to actually unlock one, you have to complete a Proof of Play challenge back in the runner. Players can equip cards as boosts, fill collectible indexes across rarities and mutations, and grant power for global rankings.
Glow Dash is set to release on iOS, Android and PC later this year.
8
AI Game Master by Digital Dynasty Entertainment
An AI-powered Game Master that transforms any story into a living RPG adventure. With dynamic RPG systems, meaningful choices, character creation progression, combat, inventory, and world consequences, the AI creates endless adventures in real time, remembering your actions and reacting like a real Dungeon Master, letting you do anything you can imagine with infinite possibilities.
AI Game Master is coming out on Android and iOS later this year.
9
Chippy's Hidden Hunt by Four2one
Chippy's Hidden Hunt is a casual hidden object style game, where players search detailed scenes to find objects based on word associations. Each level challenges observation and quick thinking while keeping gameplay simple and relaxing, designed for short mobile sessions. The game follows Chippy, a curious chipmunk detective, who travels to different places around the world solving unusual crimes.
Chippy's Hidden Hunt is coming out on iOS and Android next year.
10
Bottled By Bears by monoii studio
Bottled By Bears is a cosy management idler about a family of bears running a honey farm. You open beepacks to discover and collect bees (with shinies if you're lucky), match them to flowers in your field, bottle their honey, and sell jars to a growing roster of customers. Hand-drawn art, farm decoration, and the relaxed pacing of an idle game, with a collect-them-all endgame.
Bottled By Bears is coming out on iOS, Android, PC and Nintendo Switch later this year.
11
Purring Blocks by Roldo Studio
Purring Blocks is a relaxing cat game about clearing levels by making them happy, throwing balls of yarn, Arkanoid-style.
Purring Blocks is coming out on iOS and Android later this year.
12
Froot Fighters by HUGO.FM
Froot Fighters is a voice-controlled shooter where you run around a small planet and SHOUT OUT fruit names to fire fruits at your opponents, bringing a really new type of gameplay to mobile.
Froot Fighters is coming out on iOS and Android in July.
13
Corecraft by Retro Principles
Corecraft blends pure shoot ’em up survival with a powerful, deeply integrated level editor. In this primordial universe, you switch between surviving and creating patterns. Everything in the void moves and reacts with intuitive, real-world-inspired physics.
Corecraft is coming out in August on iOS, Android, PC and Nintendo Switch.