13 upcoming indie games we saw in Barcelona that you'll want to check out

14 games pitched at Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona

Lots of variety in teams and games

Lots of interesting concepts

Pocket Gamer Connects recently made its way to Barcelona for Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona. This was our second year in Barcelona, so full of local game developers, networking, talks, and many, many interesting games.

Alongside all of the informational panels and discussions, there were some of our classic fringe events, including the Big Indie Pitch! For those new to the format, this is a fast-paced pitching event where developers are given only five minutes to pitch to industry experts, before then moving on to the next table and doing it all over again! This happens six times, giving them time to work on their pitch and learn and finesse as they go.

The Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona had a massive variety of games entered into it, from a wide selection of different studios. Seeing their game ideas pitched and the passion behind these studios, all while experiencing the buzz of the room, was fantastic. We gathered up the judges' feedback after the pitch and named the first, second and third place winners.

But, for now, we want to share all of the fantastic indie games that were pitched there.

Want to take part yourself? Check out the Big Indie Pitch website for a list of all the upcoming pitches, and find out how you can get your game in front of our panel of judges.