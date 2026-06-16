Hay Day teams up with Joe Jonas for new tie-in song and digital festival

If you're a Hay Day fan, then it's time to enjoy some tunes with The Cosy Anthem

Supercell have teamed up with musician Joe Jonas for a new collab song

And it kicks off a major in-game festival featuring digital-first artists

Supercell have not been a stranger to collaborations recently, including with well-known celebrities such as Erling Haaland. And now, Hay Day is set to team up with none other than Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers fame to offer up a new, exclusive song with The Cosy Anthem that kicks off a soon-to-begin in-game festival.

The launch of the song, which you can listen to here, ties into the aforementioned festival featuring both Jonas and a number of other artists who are primarily based in the digital landscape. Fans will even be able to remix The Cosy Anthem for themselves and share their creations over to TikTok.

And I said hay

While he may not be my favourite Jonas Brother (that honour goes to Nick Jonas), I don't doubt that there are plenty of Joe Jonas fans looking forward to this event. And while I tend to find tie-in songs inevitably hokey, Joe certainly has the musical chops to pull it off.

While the event is on, between June 18th and the 30th, you'll also be able to collect a new cosmetic for your farm in the form of the Cozy Jukebox decoration. So you'll be able to listen to the song even once the event ends! As well as just sprucing up your farm to boot.

Supercell's big push into hosting more and more collabs and crossover events is a mixed bag for me. I much preferred when Supercell seemed to stand alone in keeping their games purely focused on their core experience. However, it seems inevitable other properties would get in on the popularity eventually.

Still, at the very least it's not impacting Catherine's life as much as her experience playing Kingshot did. Be sure to check in on this, and other features, covering all the various mobile games making our life hell-slash-heaven!