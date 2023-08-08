Pokemon Go is welcoming the 2023 World Championship with numerous in-game events

We’re just a few days away from the beginning of the highly anticipated 2023 Pokémon World Championships. The yearly happening finds itself in Yokohama, Japan this time, where the best trainers in the world will fight each other to be crowned World Champion. Niantic’s popular AR game, Pokémon Go also has its own little tournament.

The 2023 Pokémon World Championships will take place between August 11th and 13th. Top qualifying Pokémon Go trainers will also be present at the event and will compete with others to win the highly coveted title of 2023 Pokémon Go World Champion. Among the plethora of awards they’ll receive, in-game ones include a special World Champion outfit and pose.

That doesn’t mean viewers miss out, though. During the broadcast, players should keep an eye out for codes randomly popping up. The 2023 Worlds Tee (Yellow) will be up for grabs on the first day of the competition. Simultaneously, trainers can also get their hands on the t-shirt’s grey version from the in-app store at no cost.

Meanwhile, players can also take advantage of some celebrations that will be available within Pokémon Go until August 15th. First up is a debutant, Passimian, the Teamwork Pokémon, who will frequently appear in the wild alongside Pikachu sporting a World Championships 2023 costume.

Those who’re looking for some competition themselves can also participate in the Go Battle League as the maximum number of playable sets is doubled during the event. In addition, Pokémon encountered here will also have different types of attack, defence, and HP.

Other activities include Timed Research that offers an Elite Fast TM, Field Research Task encounters, and numerous raids. Don’t forget to check out the store for the 2023 Worlds Jersey and Jacket as well.

