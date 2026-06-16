Poinpy, the former Netflix-exclusive platformer, could be returning to mobile soon

Poinpy, the fast-paced drag-'n'-jump platformer, is set to make its way back to mobile

Previously a Netflix Games exclusive, it now looks set to be published by Devolver Digital

At the moment, news is scarce, but an official listing has floated around on various aggregators

One of the more unfortunate facts about mobile is that we tend to see games being removed from storefronts for one reason or another. But wait long enough, and things tend to come back around. As is the case with the certified gold Poinpy, which seems to be coming back to Android this year.

The gameplay of Poinpy is simple, as your job is to feed refreshing fruits to a monstrous beast you've inadvertently awakened. You do so with a simple drag-'n'-jump mechanism that sends you hurtling upwards to collect the fruits to turn into juice, all helped by power-ups and a little bit of skill too.

Out of the net

Formerly a Netflix Games exclusive, Poinpy unfortunately had the bad luck of being one of the games that was removed from their service. However, judging by the listing we've seen floating around, it appears that Devolver Digital have decided to bring it back to Android.

It's not an uncommon practice by now, as so many great games have come and gone that it seems we're quite often seeing them finally make a return to mobile. But Poinpy has the distinction of being one of our most highly rated reviews, so it shouldn't be surprising we're glad to see it make a return!

As for when and how it'll arrive, that remains up to speculation. At the moment, the listing has been picked up mainly by app aggregators. So there is a slim chance that it could turn out to be nothing, but more than likely we'll see the official listing go live sometime soon, so stay tuned for more news!

Looking for more great games to play on mobile? Don't know where to start and don't feel like trawling through the news? Well, lucky you, because we've got a full list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) that's being constantly updated with new entries!